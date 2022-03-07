Candidate Q&A: Madison School Board

Two candidates are vying for Seat 3, vacated by Cris Carusi, on the Madison School Board. The term is three years.

Shepherd Janeway (Shepherd Joyner on the ballot)

Age: 26

Address: 602 E. Johnson St., Madison

Job: Teaching artist at Whoopensocker

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Verona Area High School

Laura Simkin

Age: 47

Address: 206 N. Thornton Ave., Madison

Family: Wife with 18-year-old son

Job: Manager at Reach Dane

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Master’s degree in leadership and policy in early care and education Wheelock College; bachelor’s degree in child and family studies, UW-Madison

Q&A

What motivated you to seek a seat on the Madison School Board?

Janeway (Joyner): I’ve always been deeply invested and interested in community organizing, arts education, and diversity, equity and inclusion. I have often been inspired by others in my community who step forward to create positive change. Through my work with Whoopensocker, I have built relationships with MMSD school staff, scholars and their families, and I am fortunate enough to be in a position where I am supported by my community to be that person now.

Simkin: This is a challenging time for our public schools, for parents, for families and for our students. I care deeply about public education. I have been involved with our schools as a parent, I have been involved with education as a professional in early childhood education, and I have been involved in administration and management of educational programming. I will bring my commitment to public schools, teaching, teachers and students along with my expertise, skills and experience to help make a positive difference at this critical time for public education in general and Madison schools in particular.

Why are you the better candidate for this seat than your opponent?

Janeway (Joyner): I am motivated to find creative solutions to the problems MMSD is facing. I am invested in a future where school staff, scholars and their families feel heard, valued and respected. I believe in our community and I am committed to being a resource for all.

Simkin: My focus in this campaign is completely positive. I have met my opponent and respect them. I’ll bring the qualities I think are important on the board to this job: support for all our students, a commitment to public education, an understanding of child development, including brain development and the development of social and emotional skills, and firsthand knowledge of what goes on in our schools everyday. I look forward to the campaign when we’ll get to discuss issues, share my vision, and hopefully earn the support of people from all across the district.

How would you evaluate Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ performance so far?

Janeway (Joyner): From what I’ve seen, Superintendent Jenkins is a passionate educator and leader who works tirelessly to meet the needs of scholars, school staff, and families. I would love to see more proactive, clear communication with communities.

Simkin: In order for MMSD to meet the challenges we face, the relationship between Dr. Jenkins and the Board must be one of partnership. That will be my approach. The Board helps set priorities, establishes policy and oversees the budget. Dr. Jenkins is our district’s educational leader and is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the district. He must keep the board, and the community, informed about operations, activities, and the district’s needs. I look forward to working with Dr. Jenkins and MMSD staff on our shared goals and common purpose.

Are there key issues or ways of conducting board business that you would like to address or change?

Janeway (Joyner): One of my primary focuses will be increasing transparency and fostering strong relationships with MMSD communities, founded in accessible communication practices. I would also like to focus more energy and resources toward alternative methods for improving school safety, as well as addressing school staff retention.

Simkin: Transparency is key. I look forward to working collegially with my fellow board members in order to do what is best for our students and our district. Where there are differences of opinion, my goal is to be respectful and open minded as we work through complex issues and difficult decisions. In order to do that, the board needs timely, complete information from the administration. We also must be sure we communicate in a timely, effective, and open way with parents, families and our community partners.

If you’re elected, what is your plan for your first 100 days in office?

Janeway (Joyner): I would love to increase community engagement, and in doing so, create a clearer, more aligned understanding between the MMSD community and the board. I think a great way to create a solid foundation for that would be creating and circulating clear information regarding the different platforms and dashboards MMSD uses to communicate with families and vice versa.

Simkin: One of the most pressing, immediate needs is to review options for immediate actions that will increase safety at our high schools. We must also review options to increase support for the mental health needs of students and families. And we must continue to assess and respond to the effects of the pandemic on our schools to ensure we are doing all we can to increase support for our teachers and staff.

