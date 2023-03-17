Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will elect candidates for two open seats. Seat 6 is the only contested race.

Blair Mosner Feltham

Age: 37

Family: Married with young children

Job: Equitable multi-level system of supports site coordinator at Sun Prairie East High School

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in American studies from Barnard College in New York City, and a master’s degree in teaching from Mills College in Oakland, California

Website, email: bmf4mmsd.com and on Instagram and Facebook, bmf4mmsd@gmail.com

Badri Lankella

Age: 46

Family: Wife and two students attending Memorial High School

Job: Software architect for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, president of BNLSoft Corp and regional director of the North South Foundation

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: City of Madison Transportation Policy and Planning Board for more than four years, city Traffic Calming Committee for one year, UW-Madison Joint Campus Area Committee for more than three years, architect for DNR for more than 16 years, and architect for Department of Workforce Development for three years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from JNTU, India, and master’s degree in business administration from UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Mosner Feltham: What I bring to this race is school experience. After 12 years as a teacher and coach in public schools, I have the ground-level insights needed to make the right choices for Madison schools. Schools are complex, and the only way to tell the difference between what sounds good on paper and what can actually be good for students is experience. I have it, and my opponent does not.

Lankella: I have over 20 years of teaching experience in STEM fields, leading kids around the world to reach their potential. I have collaboration experience working with state and city representatives, community members, parents and kids. Policy-making experience as a board member on several non-profit organizations, state and city boards. I have extensive budget management experience balancing budgets and understanding public service budgets and working with administration staff. With two kids attending MMSD and working in this district, I’ve got a vested interest and I’ll be here in the city of Madison for community service for the long haul.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Mosner Feltham: The main challenge for the Madison School District right now is using the resources we have to support the experiences students have in their classrooms. For too long, the Madison School District has been trying to address school problems by adding flashy initiatives while leaving this most important part of school to wither. I know how schools really work, and I will make sure the School District puts its resources where the impact is: the classroom.

Lankella: Collaboration: We have a divided board, a broken relationship between administration and staff, and the community is kept out of the process. I will bring collaborative, community-minded leadership to every meeting. I will listen and communicate with respect and civility. Budget: I’ve extensive experience in budget management. I want to use my experience to make sure the right calls are made in equitable funding to provide all staff resources we need, all program needs are met, and balance the budget.

What do you think the district should prioritize when searching for its next superintendent?

Mosner Feltham: When searching for a new superintendent, the School District should be looking for: 1. Someone who takes local context into account when making decisions; 2. Someone who focuses on students’ experiences as the driver for school success; 3. Someone who understands that working conditions are learning conditions; 4. Someone who doesn’t make quick-fix promises or use data to sell a bill of goods, but rather uses data to make targeted, sustainable improvements at the classroom level.

Lankella: The superintendent is the most important role, working with the entire community. We need a collaborative leader who can bring the district, administration and community together, a leader who can represent the voice of everyone. Most importantly, we need a leader who can bring continuity and stability to the School District. We need a leader who can uplift the morale of teachers, staff and the entire School District.