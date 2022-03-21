Candidate Q&A: Madison School Board Seat 4

First-term incumbent (I) Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow is being challenged by registered write-in candidate David Blaska in the April 5 election. The term is for three years.

Ali Muldrow (I)

Age: 34

Address: 2706 Milwaukee St., Madison

Family: Partner who is a Madison School District teacher with two children in Madison schools and an eight-months-old

Job: Co-executive director, Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools (GSAFE)

Prior elected office: Madison School Board since 2019

Other public service: No response

Education: East High School graduate

David Blaska (write-in)

Age: 72

Address: 5213 Loruth Terrace, Madison

Family: Married with a son who graduated from Memorial High School

Job: Retired journalist and Department of Revenue employee; blogger

Prior elected office: Dane County Board of Supervisors, 12 years

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Oshkosh

Q&A

What motivated you to seek a seat on the Madison School Board?

Muldrow: I started working in schools when I was 19 years old, and I fell in love with being a person who could inspire students to think for themselves. I decided to run for School Board because I had spent a decade of my life investing in the leadership of young people across this community and I knew I could empower students and educators to create schools that are welcoming and give young people access to the best parts of themselves.

Blaska: After only four candidates announced for three seats I decided to run as a write-in against the school board president. Madison’s school madness cannot go uncontested. I first ran three years ago after observing that if the school board couldn’t keep order at its own meetings, imagine the chaos in the classroom. Countless teachers and parents have confirmed that impression. Students cannot learn if they don’t feel safe.

Why are you the better candidate for this seat than your opponent?

Muldrow: I bring stability and understanding to the Board of Education and that’s part of why I’m running for re-election. Our schools, our educators, and our students have experienced a lot in the last three years, and supporting the mental health needs of our students and educators is one of my top priorities. The write-in candidate is a Trump/Scott Walker supporter who as far as I can tell is obsessed with punishing and dominating students. This approach feels completely out of touch with the reality of what our young people need from their education.

Blaska: I bring real diversity to this school board. Not just in the superficialities of demographics but in attitude. This school board is almost as “woke” as the one in San Francisco. I am the only candidate brave enough to say that this school board’s obsession with identity politics instead of performance, on “equity” rather than education, harms everyone — especially kids who haven’t learned discipline at home. Treating children as victims instead of as individuals responsible for their success or failure teaches them to blame but doesn’t teach them to read and write.

How would you evaluate Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ performance so far?

Muldrow: Dr. Jenkins came to Madison in the midst of a global pandemic and took responsibility for safely reopening schools. His ability to work collaboratively with our medical experts has allowed us to return to in-person learning while keeping our entire community safe. He has his areas of strength and his areas of growth but overall he is a phenomenal leader who loves his community with his whole heart. I will always be proud to have been part of the board that hired our first African-American superintendent.

Blaska: We need a superintendent, school board, mayor, and city leaders to declare unequivocally that Madison has the path out of poverty; it’s called “education.” Our dedicated teachers can teach students, they can’t learn for them. Discipline is not innate, it must be taught. Discipline is the prerequisite to success — in school, at work, on the street. Language, mathematics, music are aptly described as disciplines — all have rules and (as some basketball coaches learned) penalties. We must teach that precious skill to our children.

Are there key issues or ways of conducting school board business that you would like to address or change?

Muldrow: We have worked with our community to pass two historic referendums, and have supported students in championing menstrual equality. Strengthening the board’s ability to work with educators is a key priority I bring into my second term. I think our board has a lot of work to do when it comes to empowering educators and uplifting the voice of our teachers and this is work I am committed to doing. One of the biggest issues we’re facing right now is the staffing shortage (and) making sure Madison is a great place to be a teacher.

Blaska: This current school board consists largely of professional community organizers. Members kowtow to the loudest and the most strident voices. Few working parents attend meetings. The district quit soliciting parent input. … The school board expelled police officers not because of any empirical study but because highly organized social justice warriors F-bombed the residence of the then-school board president and vandalized school property. That was the final victory of the police defunders.

If you’re elected, what is your plan for your first 100 days in office?

Muldrow: When I am reelected I am committed to supporting the district as we continue to emphasize opportunities in the arts for summer school students. I am committed to being available to our community and engaging with schools, students and educators proactively and long-term. I learned a tremendous amount in my first term about balancing how I as a board member work with the community, our administration, educators and students. My plan is to apply that learning focus on listening to teachers to a much greater extent.

Blaska: Return school resource police officers to the four high schools and deploy some to the middle schools; abolish the dysfunctional Behavior Education Program; put teachers back in control of their classroom and principals back in charge of their schools; remove disruptive students; quit teaching that Madison is institutionally racist, that some kids are implicitly biased, and that success depends on racial “privilege”; keep schools open; reduce central administration staff; hold the line on spending.