Two candidates are vying for an open seat on the Madison City Council in District 20 in the April 2 election. The term is two years.
Christian Albouras
Age: 32
Address: 2038 Rae Lane
Family: Married with one child
Job: Business development specialist, Summit Credit Union
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Meadowood Neighborhood Association; mayoral appointee, Madison Police Department and Procedure Review Ad-hoc Committee; county executive appointee, Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission; secretary and board member, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, UW-Whitewater
Website: www.Christian4Madison.com
Erica Janisch
Age: 32
Address: 5305 Raymond Road
Family: Married with four children
Job: Stay-at-home mom
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice president, Falk Elementary PTO; two-term AmeriCorps VISTA
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, UW-Green Bay
Website or email: None provided
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Albouras: I am a candidate that brings people together to find common ground and build consensus on complex public policy issues. I have been committed to making positive impacts in greater Madison by being involved at the neighborhood, city and county level. I am excited to bring my collaborative approach and experiences to the common council.
Janisch: What makes me better qualified than my opponent is that I’m female. We are underrepresented, underappreciated and underpaid. We must work harder than our male counterparts to be just as successful. I am a strong, hard-working role model, and I will clear the path for others who want to follow in my footsteps.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Albouras: The city could work on issues surrounding public safety, racial equity, economic development and public infrastructure. To address these issues, I will collaboratively work with members of the common council and the mayor to identify subject matter experts and key community stakeholders to help us assess the situations, listen to public input, develop plans of action, and implement them.
Janisch: The city of Madison could improve upon how they attract young professionals to the community. The city’s developmental plan needs to provide more affordable housing, social programs for children, and additional routes/hours to our transit system. Not to mention additional Downtown living, public parks and restaurants. I would work with local businesses and colleges to strategically create a plan.
What is the most pressing issue in the district and how would you resolve it?
Albouras: Public safety and equity. I will work collaboratively with law enforcement to promote safe neighborhoods. I plan to work with the council/mayor to ensure that resources are equitably distributed to our district to support community centers, neighborhood initiatives, community building, after-school programming and youth/family engagement. I plan to address root causes that may be fueling crime such as poverty/unemployment.
Janisch: The most pressing issue in my district is crime, especially offenses that are being committed by minority juveniles. These vehicle thefts and break-ins are leaving our community members feeling violated and unsafe. To curb this behavior, I believe we need more effective social programs that are run primarily by minority community leaders. I would meet with organizations that already have resources available, such as the Meadowood community center, and identify what is working and what resources are needed to increase their effectiveness.