Two UW-Madison freshmen are running to be the next Madison City Council member from the 8th District, which encompasses much of the campus area. The seat is being vacated by Ald. Zach Wood, who was elected in 2015.
Matthew Mitnick
Age: 18
Address: Kronshage Residence Hall, 1650 Kronshage Drive, #11
Family: Single.
Job: Electoral intern, Wisconsin Conservation Voters.
Prior elected office: None.
Other public service: President and founder, Westlake Action Team (nonprofit chapter for low-income youth); district intern, California Assembly member Jacqui Irwin; legislative affairs intern, Associated Students of Madison; student chapter president, International City-County Management Association.
Education: UW-Madison freshman studying political science and nonprofit/community leadership.
Website: matthewmitnick.com
Avra Reddy
Age: 19
Address: 615 W. Johnson St.
Family: Single.
Job: Student.
Prior elected office: Student representative for District 127 School Board, Grayslake, Illinois, 2016-18.
Other public service: None.
Education: Freshman at UW-Madison.
Website: www.avraformadison.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Mitnick: I believe that people are voting for a candidate, and not against another. I have extensive experience with local government and advocacy, coordinating a sleeping bag drive for homeless veterans with Assembly member Irwin, organizing sixty events for under-served youth with Action Team, advocating for housing insecure students with ASM, promoting environmental candidates with WCV, and founding the ICMA student chapter.
Reddy: As someone who has served as a representative of my fellow students while on my district's school board, I know how to listen to people and advocate for their interests. On the school board, I reviewed budgets and policies for the purpose of representing the student voice … which is now what I aim to do on the Common Council.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Mitnick: The city needs to connect with younger residents to understand not only their concerns, but also their perspectives. To achieve this, I will host quarterly town halls in the district and utilize the expertise of city staff to compile an implementation report of short and long-term goals based on information presented. I will host office hours, making myself available.
Reddy: Medical Amnesty is a policy that would prevent punishment for minor infractions like underage drinking when people are incapacitated or seeking medical attention. This is a policy that has the potential to save lives and which has been implemented with success in several states. I will make it my first priority in council to bring this reform to Madison.
What would be your approach to development in Madison?
Mitnick: It is essential to maintain the tradition and rich culture of our student district. Affordable housing, density controls, regulations of high impact development in residential areas, and traffic monitoring will be promoted. I will explore ways for Tax Increment Financing money to be allocated towards capital redevelopment projects. It is paramount for frameworks set by zoning codes to be followed.
Reddy: This city is projected to experience remarkable population growth within the next ten years, and we have to make sure that we can accommodate that growth by responsible, affordable development. I'll take a variety of factors into consideration when judging developments, including whether it's an efficient use of space, how it will affect affordability in the area, and environmental concerns.