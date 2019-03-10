Having survived a four-way primary, Tag Evers and David Hoffert will face off to represent District 13 on the Madison City Council. The seat covers much of the Near West Side and is being vacated by interim Ald. Allen Arntsen, who was appointed after Sara Eskrich resigned. The winner of the April 2 election gets a two-year term.
Tag Evers
Age: 62
Address: 2329 Keyes Ave.
Family: Single
Job: Senior talent buyer, FPC Live
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Fundraising through self-founded company True Endeavors; volunteer with Haiti Allies, a Madison-based non-profit supporting a school in Cité Soleil, an extremely impoverished settlement on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics, Wright State University; master’s degree in agricultural and applied economics, UW-Madison
Website: www.tagevers.com
David Hoffert
Age: 32
Address: 2006 Monroe St.
Family: Married with one son
Job: Technical trainer at Epic Systems Corp.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: President, Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association, 2017-present; president, Parkwood Hills Community Association, 2014-2016; member, Madison Area Transportation Planning Board’s Citizen Advisory Council, 2014-2016; volunteer, Wisconsin Public Television, 2002-present; assistant forensics coach, Memorial High School, 2013-2017
Education: Master’s degrees in public policy and mechanical engineering, Stanford University; bachelor’s degree in engineering (mechanical engineering, computer science), UW-Madison
Website: www.davidhoffert.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Evers: I’ve lived in Madison for over 30 years and have developed a wide range of relationships in the public and private sector. I have decades of experience managing complex situations, navigating difficult personalities and gaining positive results. I believe in bold thinking and bold action, commensurate to the challenges facing us. We’ve talked plenty. Now is the time to act.
Hoffert: I have a graduate degree in public policy and have served as president of a Madison neighborhood association four of the last five years. As a result, I have gained a lot of experience forging meaningful compromises over thorny issues. The challenges Madison faces don’t have obvious right answers, so we need leaders who bring people together and work collaboratively.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Evers: We must address the racial disparities in our schools. The city’s Education Committee is completely ineffective. As a council member, I will support a reorganization of this critical city/county/district committee to include participation from teachers, parents/guardians and students. Outside issues, including hunger, housing instability, poverty and trauma, need to be jointly targeted and solutions adequately resourced.
Hoffert: Madison is very good at talking about progressive values, but we often struggle to actually put those values into practice. For example, to address homelessness in our community, we need to learn from the challenges Housing First has faced, but not give up on it. I have a track record of respecting neighborhood concerns while still moving shared values forward.
District 13 covers one of the most affluent areas of Madison. Should its representative on the City Council advocate for its “fair share” of city funding, or advocate for more city resources to be directed to less affluent parts of the city?
Evers: Ironically, District 13 has more affordable housing than any other district in the city. Much of our affordable housing lies in the Triangle, and the planned redevelopment of the Triangle represents the city’s largest undertaking of its kind. Given the destruction of the old Greenbush neighborhood in the 1960s, Madison has a moral responsibility to get it right this time.
Hoffert: I see this as a false choice. District 13’s council member should work to diversify our neighborhoods so that all can benefit from their affluence. That’s why I’ve announced my pet project as a council member would be to bring an affordable housing development to Monroe Street. We should be working to eliminate racial and economic segregation, not distributing resources according to it.