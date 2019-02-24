Two candidates are vying to represent the Southwest Side’s 7th District on the Madison City Council after five-term incumbent Steve King decided not to run for re-election. The term is for two years. The election is April 2.
Badrinath Lankella
Age: 41
Address: 3017 Winter Park Place
Family: Married with two children in Madison public schools
Job: President and CEO of BNLSoft Corp.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: No response
Education: Master’s degree in business administration, strategic management and leadership, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, structural engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, India
Website: www.vote4badri.comDonna V. (Hurd) Moreland
Age: 59
Address: 3818 Mammoth Trail
Family: Married with two adult children, six grandchildren
Job: Director of administration, Perkins Coie LLP (an international law firm)
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Madison Administrative Review Board, 2011; Madison Affirmative Action Commission, 2009-12; Madison Downtown Planning & Coordinating Committee, 2009-12; Madison Equal Opportunities Commission, 2000-12; Madison Equal Opportunities Commission, Executive Committee, 2011-12
Education: Master’s degree in business administration, University of Phoenix; Leadership Beyond Management certificate of completion, UW-Extension, April 2013; bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, Chicago State University; paralegal certification
Website: www.donnafordistrict7.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Lankella: As treasurer and board member of the Ice Age Subdivision Homeowners Association, I understand issues faced by residents. As a coach for 4H, Lego League and team member for Huegel PTO, FACE teams, I understand needs of parents from Toki, Huegel and Chavez schools. Twelve-year working experience at DNR on environmental issues. Donating all my salary from this service back to community.
Moreland: I have served this community in many capacities. I believe and engage in hands-on service and have served in leadership roles with several prominent non-profit organizations. I am a recipient of some of the best that Madison has to offer and strive through my volunteer efforts to open that door to others.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Lankella: Community participation in city decisions is one thing the city can do better. I’ll make sure mandatory public participation and voting on major projects done by the city. Poor public transportation is another issue faced by our district. I’ll work with the council to make better routes, improved frequency of service and availability of public transportation to all.
Moreland: Engaging citizens. I will make myself available to address concerns of not only my District 7 neighbors, but also my neighbors around the city. I will ask what they need, not assume I know what’s best for them. I will use what I learn to ensure that Madison continues to prioritize public safety, stewardship of its resources and exceptional livability.
What policies would you support to address crime by juveniles on the Southwest Side, especially car thefts?
Lankella: The city has failed to reduce the recidivism due to lack of resources for these juveniles at human services and educational institutions. To address these crimes, the city needs to implement programs such as Positive Action and Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies. Giving these juveniles the right tools to support themselves with technical education and job opportunities is the first step towards fixing this issue.
Moreland: As the police have stated, many of the car thefts are crimes of opportunity. We must help our young people become excited about education and the implications for their future. Our youth must have “hope” for their future for them to see the world beyond their instant gratification. They must feel that they matter and that we care.