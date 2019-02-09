Four candidates will face off in the Feb. 19 primary to represent District 13 on the Madison City Council. The seat is being vacated by interim Ald. Allen Arntsen. The winner of the April 2 election will serve a two-year term.
Tag Evers
Age: 62
Address: 2329 Keyes Ave.
Family: Single
Job: Senior talent buyer, FPC Live
Prior elected office: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics, Wright State University; master’s degree in agricultural and applied economics, UW-Madison
Website: www.tagevers.com
David Hoffert
Age: 32
Address: 2006 Monroe St.
Family: Married with one son
Job: Technical trainer at Epic Systems Corp.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: President, Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association, 2017-present; president, Parkwood Hills Community Association, 2014-2016; member, Madison Area Transportation Planning Board’s Citizen Advisory Council, 2014-2016; volunteer, Wisconsin Public Television, 2002-present; assistant forensics coach, Memorial High School, 2013-2017
Education: Master’s degrees in public policy and mechanical engineering, Stanford University; bachelor’s degree in engineering (mechanical engineering, computer science), UW-Madison.
Website: www.davidhoffert.com
Justin Kirchen
Age: 29
Address: 155 Rodney Court
Family: Married
Job: Various positions at CUNA Mutual since 2016
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Director, Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Board of Stewardship; participant, Monona Bay Neighborhood Association
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Marquette University
Website: justinkirchen.com
Lee Lazar
Age: 41
Address: 1906 Vilas Ave.
Family: Married with three daughters.
Job: Commercial insurance agent for Associated Agencies Inc.
Prior elected office: None.
Other public service: Board member, Children’s Theater of Madison and the Jewish Federation of Madison; transportation commissioner, Oak Park, Illinois, 2011-2014.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics and English, University of Michigan; master’s degree in business administration (financial analysis), DePaul University
Email: llazar@aol.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Evers: I started my own concert promoting business in 1992 and have organized over 2,500 events in Madison, building community and bringing people together around music. I’m running for City Council to bring people together around the ideas that will improve the lives of all who call Madison home.
Hoffert: I have spent four of the last five years as the president of a neighborhood association in Madison, so I am familiar with the city-level issues we face and have developed a lot of experience in addressing them collaboratively and effectively.
Kirchen: As a young professional in the finance industry, I deal with numbers and analytics every day. I believe that my experience in finance can bring a much-needed skill set and fresh perspective to the table to responsibly deal with Madison’s out-of-control debt problem.
Lazar: I am committed to responsible management of our city’s ongoing increase in population and density, and safeguarding our natural resources for future generations. My guiding principle, if elected, will be to always make decisions in the interest of what does the greatest possible good for Madison and its citizens.
What is the most pressing issue facing your district and how would you address it?
Evers: The redevelopment of the Triangle and the future of the South Park corridor are the most pressing issues facing District 13. I will insist on democratic processes with respect to planning. Voice does not mean veto, but voice is definitive of democracy. Outcomes improve when buy-in is sought early and often.
Hoffert: District 13 includes the proposed site of the third Heartland Housing project. I support building it — I believe we have a moral obligation to continue pursuing Housing First — but we also need to make sure the surrounding neighborhood remains safe.
Kirchen: Madison currently has $677 million in outstanding debt. In a rising interest rate environment, the city’s habit of refinancing debt will no longer be an option. This burden will be placed directly on residents through higher property taxes and depleted public services. We must prioritize providing quality core public services.
Lazar: Development challenges District 13 in every corner. I would endeavor to create an environment where we encourage the creation of more affordable housing, get the Edgewood stadium project approved and improve the real estate stock across all our major commercial corridors.
How would you reduce crime in Madison?
Evers: It’s time for bold action. Let’s set a goal of eliminating racial disparities in our schools by the year 2030. The city, county and the school district working together in a new spirit of collaboration, with public-private partnerships providing the critical resources for wraparound services, affordable housing and family-supporting jobs.
Hoffert: Enforcement is necessary but only goes so far. We need to provide meaningful educational and economic opportunity for all of our residents; a reduction in crime will naturally follow.
Kirchen: The increased debt directly correlates to rising crime in Madison. Debt-service payments have risen from 10 percent in 2008 ($20 million) to 15 percent ($47 million) in 2018. Public safety spending has remained flat at $47 million while Madison’s population has grown 10 percent. We need to refocus on core public services.
Lazar: A commitment to progressive policing methods and increase in resources devoted to law enforcement are two items needed to reduce crime. Money must be diverted away from unnecessary or inefficient city programs and reinvested in the Madison Police Department.