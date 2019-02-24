Two candidates are vying for a a seat on the Madison City Council in the 17th District in the April 2 election. The term is for two years. (I) indicates incumbent.
Samba Baldeh (I)
Age: 48
Address: 5150 Crescent Oaks Drive
Family: Married
Job: IT project manager; Madison City Council member, 17th District
Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2015, current council president
Other public service: Community Advisory Council board, University of Wisconsin; Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) board, University of Wisconsin; nine city committees
Education: Information technology
Website: www.samba4district17.com
James Creighton Mitchell Jr.
Age: 75
Address: 1557 Cardinal Court, Lindenhurst, Illinois
Family: Widowed in 2005, four children, seven granddaughters; remarried in 2010 to a woman living in Madison with two adult children and a grandson
Job: Retired from city of Highland Park Water Plant after 23 years as a potable water operator
Prior elected office: In Deerfield, Illinois: township trustee, Mosquito Abatement District, Drainage District, Lake County Board, Lake County Forest Preserve Board, Public Library District trustee, School Board member
Other public service: Coach, children’s community sports; board member of homeowners association; Republican precinct committeeman
Education: Board of governors degree, Northeastern Illinois University; graduate work in public health, Northern Illinois University
Website: None
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Baldeh: I have lived in District 17 for over a decade and in the city for almost 20 years so not only do I know the issues of the district and those of the city, I am committed to serving my community in a serious way. I have proudly served as District 17’s representative on the Madison City Council for four years.
Mitchell: I am conservative with a social conscience and almost 25 years of varied public service which encompasses most of what a city like Madison manages.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Baldeh: An important project that can have a major impact on our district is the creation, in the next few years, of a Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT). The BRT would reduce the travel time from East Towne to the Capital Square from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes.
Mitchell: Reduce taxes; combine programs and improve efficiency; improve the physical, social, educational and mental health for needy populations; improve dialogue to identify problems (and) implement cooperative solutions rather than stress divisive differences. How? Better leadership.
What is the most pressing issue in the district and how would you resolve it?
Baldeh: Public space and access to city government and resources. The project that I am most excited about, to help address some of the burning issues in the district, however, is the building of “Imagination Center” in Reindahl Park. This center would include a library and computer learning area, a recreation space for young people, a multi-service office where residents can meet.
Mitchell: The Wisconsin progressive experiment of the early 1900s is the key to solving Madison’s current problems. It begins with integrity — personal, corporate, municipal and community organizations and the willingness to solve problems, not exacerbate difference to strengthen the city and its residents. Responsibility for conduct and thought. Reduce the notion that elective or appointive government can solve all problems. Create a level playing field and empower citizens with education and self-worth.