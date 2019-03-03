Two candidates are running in the April 2 election to replace Ald. Maurice Cheeks on the Madison City Council in District 10, which includes some of the highest- and lowest-income areas of the city’s West Side. Cheeks opted to run for mayor but didn’t make it past the primary. The term is two years.
Zachary Henak
Age: 33
Address: 4030 Council Crest
Family: Married with two young children
Job: Full-time at-home dad
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: I have fulfilled service roles as an Air National Guardsman (honor graduate), volunteer firefighter/EMT, K-9 search and rescue technician, treasurer of the Crawford-Marlborough-Nakoma Neighborhood Association, co-president of the Nakoma League
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics, minor in leadership, University of Denver
Website: www.zacharyhenakmadisonalder.com
Kristin S. Johnson
Age: 48
Address: 510 Piper Drive
Family: Divorced, mother of two children
Job: Career and job search consultant, mom
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Presenter, Madison Nonprofit Day, 2014 and 2015; president and vice president of marketing, Madison Achievers Toastmasters, 2012-14; member of Career Thought Leaders; past member of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Dane Buy Local, Greater Madison Area Society for Human Resource Management and 100state
Education: Bachelor’s degree in dietetics (nutritional sciences), UW-Madison
Website: kristinforalder.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Henak: I am heavily involved in the community and value the input I receive from multiple sources on a daily basis. I make it a point to reach out to neighborhood associations and community organizations to seek out issues and try to find local solutions to those issues. I have attended every neighborhood association meeting in the district that returned my inquiries since deciding I was running for City Council. I return phone calls and emails, have ridden with the police, visited every fire station which services the district, ridden with the snowplow drivers, solid waste pickup, and am working to ride with the water utility to see the impressive job they are doing on our water mains.
Johnson: As a job developer and career consultant, I help people to land new jobs, often by creating opportunities that didn’t formerly exist. I’ve worked with clients from all walks of life: teachers, government workers, medical professionals, executives and active-duty military. This work has given me in-depth knowledge of issues relating to: housing, transportation, education, public policy and human resources.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Henak: The city could do a better job of planning. Madison has a fantastic city planning department, but there have been a number of projects recently that may have moved too quickly. The Tree Lane housing project has been plagued with issues. I would work with the city to have measurable targeted outcomes which are communicated to the neighborhood and public, as well as a structure to get there.
Johnson: Many neighbors and city residents have talked to me recently about about their streets being impassable after a winter storm. They want improved snow removal, street repavement, sidewalk repairs and better flood prevention to avoid disruption in their daily lives. Infrastructure, accessibility and public safety are all concerns that are being brought to my attention on a daily basis.
What role, if any, should the city have in encouraging economic development, affordable housing and access to social services in the Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood?
Henak: The city plays a significant role in the Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood. It has been the focus of a number of great projects by our current Ald. Mo Cheeks, such as a new $250,000 park with professional basketball court and gazebo with free city Wi-Fi, and redevelopment of 11.5 acres with diverse housing options. Other resources located in the neighborhood are the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, a Dane County Joining Forces for Families office, learning and wellness centers, the Dunn’s Marsh Conservancy, and recently Luna’s Groceries. Please take a drive through Allied; the neighborhood in collaboration with our city has made the transformation possible. I would continue and grow this legacy of neighborhood partnerships.
Johnson: We have an opportunity to thrive through investing in this neighborhood by maximizing federal, state, county and city funding to the fullest extent possible. As a City Council member, I will encourage developers to invest in this area, creating family-supporting jobs and housing, including retail revitalization. I will prioritize collaborating with the city and county to provide comprehensive services within the community.