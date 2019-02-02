Three candidates are competing in the Feb. 19 primary for the District 3 seat on the Madison City Council. Ald. Amanda Hall, who currently holds the seat on the Far East Side, is not seeking re-election. The top two vote-getters will face off in the April 2 general election.
Mike Cerro
Age: 55
Address: 4910 Goldfinch Drive
Family: Three children, ages 7, 11 and 13
Job: Consultant and project engineer for telecommunications companies
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer, Adopt Ice Partnership Volunteers program through the Madison Parks Division helping maintain the ice rink at Heritage Heights Park; past volunteer, local youth hockey association; past member, the Covered Bridge subdivision and McClellan Park Neighborhood Association, now known as the North Star Neighborhood Association
Education: La Follette High School; bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison
Website: mike4madison.com
Lindsay Lemmer
Age: 37
Address: 5405 Sudbury Way
Family: Partner
Job: Communications strategist
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: President, Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW); president, Madison chapter of NOW; communications director, Madison chapter of NOW; communications chairwoman, Dane County Voter ID Coalition; pro bono marketing director, Heartland Farm Sanctuary
Education: Master’s degree in business administration, Edgewood College; bachelor’s degree in arts, psychology and communication arts, UW-Madison
Website: LindsayLemmer.com
Jared Schumacker
Age: 37
Address: 439 Galileo Drive
Family: No response
Job: Alpha Baking sales/delivery driver
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer, Bernie Sanders for President 2016 campaign; volunteer, state Democratic parties in California and Wisconsin
Education: Associate degrees in political science and behavioral science, Grossmont Community College; bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in international relations, UW-Whitewater
Website: jared4madison.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Cerro: As a 40-year resident of District 3, I’ve lived in three of its subdivisions, and I have a great deal of experience working with many of our residents on relevant district issues. I have experienced Madison’s rapid growth over the years, and I have a stake in its success.
Lemmer: My MBA will help me be efficient with our tax dollars. An advocacy and communications expert, I will be a strong voice for District 3. I am endorsed by Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, former District 3 Ald. Lauren Cnare, former Ald. Mark Clear and Alds. Amanda Hall and Arvina Martin.
Schumacker: I like to examine public policy issues and find effective solutions. Our district needs strong representation, and my extensive sales and management background will help me to establish relationships with people from all walks of life. I will devote substantial time each week to addressing the concerns of my constituents.
What is the most pressing issue facing your district and how would you address it?
Cerro: The lack of an ambulance at the new Fire Station 13. Medics respond to over 70 percent of the emergency calls in the city and I’ll work to get a new ambulance at Station 13. In addition, our district needs increased staffing for our East District neighborhood officers.
Lemmer: Economic declines in the Acewood Boulevard area and related public safety concerns. I would work with property owners, neighbors, developers and city planners to revitalize this area. I would support measures that increase public safety and provide more opportunities for all of our community, such as youth programming and professional training.
Schumacker: We need to encourage more commercial development in our district. The issues surrounding the abandoned Sentry, which is a blight on the community, need to be resolved. Also, Sprecher Road has opportunities for growth as the district expands. Economic development is good for the district and good for Madison.
How would you reduce crime in Madison?
Cerro: Starting with each district, we need additional neighborhood officers who become familiar with the neighborhoods and residents in each district. Overall, Madison has insufficient community police staffing levels; all emergency departments need to have the adequate staffing to reflect that Madison has well over 60,000 daily commuters coming into Madison.
Lemmer: Madison police do a great job, but even they would say they cannot keep our communities safe on their own; we have to work together. I would support measures that increase neighbor communication, and after school programming, restorative justice, and professional training opportunities for youth.
Schumacker: Community policing will reduce crime in our district, and increased police visibility will be a deterrent to criminal activity. I will invite neighborhood officers to occasionally attend association meetings and farmers’ markets to speak with residents. In addition, I believe that restorative justice programs should be a focus for Madison.