After surviving a three-way primary, Grant Foster and Angela Jenkins will look to replace retiring Ald. David Ahrens in District 15 on the Madison City Council. The winner in the April 2 election gets a two-year term.
Grant Foster
Age: 40
Address: 3930 Anchor Drive
Family: Married with two sons
Job: Retired director of health information at SSM Health Dean Medical Group
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Pedestrian, Bike, Motor Vehicle Commission; Long Range Transportation Planning Committee; Madison Area Transportation Planning Board’s Bicycle Transportation Plan Policy Coordinating Committee; Eastmorland Community Association board of directors; president, Madison Bikes; treasurer, Nuestro Mundo Community School; subject matter expert, Certification Commission of Healthcare Interpreters; president, Lapham/Marquette Parent Teacher Group; Madison School District’s Superintendent Parent Advisory Group
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and global cultures, UW-Madison; graduate coursework in teaching, Johns Hopkins University
Website: grant4madison.com
Angela Jenkins
Age: 39
Address: 207 Morningside Ave.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Project manager, American Family Insurance
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: President, Lake Edge Neighborhood Association; member, Lowell Community Organization; former governing council president, Verona Area International School; board member, Olbrich Botanical Society; numerous other volunteer-based international organization/professional societies as session chairwoman and organizer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry/pre-med, University of Washington; studied information systems, Edgewood College; certifications in project management and process improvements from UW-Madison and Madison College
Website: www.angelaformadison.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Foster: My experience serving on the city’s Pedestrian, Bicycle, Motor Vehicle Commission & Long Range Transportation Planning Committee has uniquely prepared me to serve as District 15 council member. Combined with my professional experience, I will be in a great position to advocate for the best interests of the residents of District 15 and the city of Madison.
Jenkins: The key differentiator is representation and leadership. I will bring a unique perspective to the City Council and my experience as neighborhood president has prepared me to lead our community effectively. I’m not afraid to take risks and challenge the status quo. I’ll work to achieve equity by modifying the access, reducing barriers and increasing opportunities for engagement and participation.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Foster: The city has a lot of great projects in the works, but doesn’t always do the best job sharing information with the community. Residents would love to know more about what’s in progress and better understand the barriers that get in the way. We could make some big improvements with small investments in our city web page and information services.
Jenkins: Equity — housing, wages, public transit system, opportunities. We need to examine the root issues that have created the inequities and evaluate how as a community we can come together and be successful. As we are all impacted by the outcome, representation is critical and I will work to ensure that those underrepresented have a seat at the table.
Madison has appointed a task force to study the structure of city government. What, if any, changes would you make to the current structure?
Foster: Instead of looking to professionalize the role of council member, we should look to put additional supports in place to make the job more manageable. I support the creation of an Office of Resident Engagement and Neighborhood Support to help lessen the burden on part-time council members and to improve the focus, process and outcomes of our many city boards, commissions and committees.
Jenkins: Current committee and meeting structure by design has excluded and limited participation. We speak to diversity/inclusion but exclusive to gender and race. I’ll challenge and examine the deep-rooted historical and cultural differences to ensure equal representation. I plan to make meetings more accessible by setting them up in areas where residents are most impacted and vary the mode of communication.