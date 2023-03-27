Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. (I) denotes incumbent.

Anthony (Nino) Amato

Age: 71

Family: Two adult daughters (Nikki and Katrina) and four granddaughters (Lucia, Juliette Rose, Marin and Azure)

Job: UW-Platteville College of Engineering adjunct professor in energy, environment and society and sustainability policy and practices

Prior elected office: Madison City Council from 1975 to 1977

Other public service: Member, State Elections Commission — Voter Accessibility Advisory Committee; chair/president — Business & Industry Advisory Board, College of Engineering Sustainability Renewable Energy Systems (SRES), UW-Platteville; honorary chair and board member, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging & Health Groups; co-chair, “We Are Many United Against Hate” Public Policy Committee; chair, Strengthening Neighborhood Ties — Neighborhood Public Safety & Engagement; boardpmember and Audit Committee chair, Wisconsin Alliance of Retired Americans (Retirees Representing: AFT, AFL-CIO, UAW, WEAC, USW, IBEW, AFSCME, SEIU); member, University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinic Authority Board; former president and vice president Wisconsin Technical College System Board of Directors; advisory board chair, UW-Madison School of Education (College Affordability); chair, City of Madison Community Site Selection Committee — Goodman Pool Site; co-chair, Task Force Madison-Dane County Public Health Departments Unification and Merger; chaired Mayor Bauman’s Task Force on Race Relation and Racial Profiling; chaired Dane County Executive Falk’s Economic Development Summit & CNA Career Ladders; elected two consecutive terms as the vice-chair, the NAACP of Dane County

Education: Master of arts in evidence-criminal justice and public policy administration from UW-Madison; bachelor of science in political science and Wisconsin Teachers Certification in secondary education from UW-Madison

Nikki Conklin (I)

Age: 38

Family: Three children: Andrew, 18; Zaria, 16; and Xyla, 2

Job: Madison City Council member

Prior elected office: Madison City Council member since 2021

Other public service: Since 2021: Common Council Executive Committee; the Community Development Block Grant Committee; Disability Rights Commission; Landlord and Tenant Issues Committee; and the Sustainable Madison Committee. Past membership on the Lussier Community Education Center board of directors

Education: Bachelor’s degree in human services with social work training certificate from Upper Iowa University, 2020; associate degree in human services from Madison College, 2016

Email and website: nikki4madison@gmail.com and www.nikki.vote

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Amato: Thirty-Five years of senior leadership experience in environmental and economic sustainability and public policy; a proven track record in bringing culturally and political diverse political groups together; an in-depth understanding of local, county, state and federal public policy development; and decades of City of Madison constituent relationships race-relations community accomplishments

Conklin: As current alder, I have the skills and vision for helping Madison reach its full potential. As a Black mother working, living and raising my three children in District 9, I have experienced firsthand the issues that need tackling in this district and I’m actively working for positive change. I have a holistic view that focuses on addressing root causes to give our community what it needs to thrive.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Amato: Reducing the epidemic of gun violence, shots fired, home and auto thefts, burglaries, homicides and weekly physical assaults on innocent citizens. Based on President Barack Obama’s Task Force of 21st Century Policing and my professional experience in preparing UW college students in becoming empathetic police officers — a focus and increase staffing of neighborhood policing, build trust among neighborhood residents and their family members — which leads to safer neighborhoods, while reducing crime through citizen cooperation and overall improves the public safety of your city. Unlike my opponent, I support increased funding for neighborhood policing.

Conklin: As alder of District 9, my priorities are quality affordable housing, equity and justice, and safety for all. I know healthy communities equal safe communities. I have and will continue to be a strong advocate for Madison’s extremely successful Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program. I will continue to work closely and collaboratively with MPD and invest in youth employment and violence prevention.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Amato: 1) Maintaining the same level of staffing for police, fire, garbage pick-up, snow removal, street maintenance and clean-up and city park maintenance; 2) immediately examine public safety essential capitol items only for 2024 and place on hold all nonessential capital construction; 3) immediately freeze all vacant full-time and part-time positions and outside contractors (expect police and fire), and form task force to identify organizational restructuring and unification cost-efficiencies for city agencies, excluding police and fire.

Conklin: My top three budget priorities are violence prevention, public health and affordable housing.