Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21.

Nino Amato

Age: 71

Family: Two adult daughters, four granddaughters

Job: Adjunct professor, College of Engineering UW-Platteville

Prior elected office: Elected to the City Council in April 1975

Other public service: Member, State Elections Commission Voter Accessibility Advisory Committee (2016-present); Chair, Business Advisory Board, College of Engineering UW-Platteville, Sustainability and Renewable Energy Systems (2022 to present); Honorary Board Chair, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups (former president and CEO 2010 to 2021 and Board 2021 to present); co-chair, Public Policy Committee, "United Against Hate" (2016 to present); chair, Strengthening Neighborhood Ties for Improved Public Safety (2021 to present); advisory board chair, UW-Madison School of Education, Hope Lab (2013 to 2016); chair, Aging and Disability Legislative Roundtable (2010 to 2015); Goodman Community Pool Site Selections Committee (2005-06); former member, UW-Board of Regents and UW Hospital and Authority Board (2003-04); former president and vice president, Wisconsin Technical College System Board of Directors (2001 to 2004); co-chair, with Mark Pocan, the Madison-Dane County Public Health Departments (including unification and merger, 1999 to 2003). Chaired Mayor Sue Bauman's Task Force on Race Relations and Racial Profiling (1999 to 2001); chaired Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk's Economic Development Summit Roundtable and Career Ladders (1999-2005)

Education: Master's degree in evidence-based policymaking and criminal justice administration, UW-Madison Robert M. LaFollette School of Public Affairs; bachelor's degree in secondary education and wisconsin teachers certification, with a major in political science and minor in U.S. History, UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: AmatoForMadison.com

Nikki Conklin

Age: 37

Family: Three children: Andre, 17; Zaria, 16; and Xyla, 2

Job: Alder, city of Madison

Prior elected office: Current Alder District 9, 2021-present

Other public service: Past Lussier Community Education Center Board of Directors

Education: Bachelor’s degree in human services with Social Work Training Certificate from Upper Iowa University, 2020; associate degree in human services from Madison College, 2016

Campaign email or website: nikki4madison@gmail.com, www.nikki.vote

Paul Skidmore

Age: 70

Family: Wife, Patricia

Job: Owner, Paul Skidmore, Landscape Architect, LLC

Prior elected office: 9th District alderperson, 2001-2021

Other public service: Executive director, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2021 to present; president, Madison Area Jail Ministry, 2018 to 2020; citizen member, Madison Board of Park Commissioners, 1993-2001; president, Madison Board of Park Commissioners, 1996-1999; president, Wisconsin Chapter American Society of Landscape Architects, 1994-95; president, Wisconsin Chapter American Society of Landscape Architects, 1999-2000; big brother, Big Brothers and Sisters of Dane County, 1990-95

Education: Bachelor's degree in landscape architecture from UW-Madison:

Campaign email or website: FriendsofSkidmore.com

QandA

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Amato: Reducing the epidemic of gun violence, gang shootings, burglaries, sexual assaults and auto thefts, which are impacting the public safety of all our neighborhoods. That's why I am running for the the council, with a priority to create a safer neighborhoods and more sustainable economic and environmental future for all of Madison children and residents.

Conklin: I believe in fair and equal access to housing. I have supported investing in homelessness prevention programs and housing. I believe in supporting more programs and funding to get folks into homeownership. I support OWN IT: Building Black Wealth, which is a private sector network of Madison professionals working to empower and guide communities of color towards homeownership, wealth, and financial freedom.

Skidmore: We need to make our city safer. Crime is down, but we still have problems: Weapons offenses, car thefts, burglaries, and assaults. We can make our city safer by maintaining reasonable police staffing levels, increasing engagement between police and neighborhoods, supporting violence interruption programs, and working with Dane County to reduce recidivism of crimes of opportunity.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Amato: I am running for the Madison Common Council to create safer neighborhoods and a more sustainable economic and environmental future for all of Madison's children and residents. Ald. Nikki Conklin's extreme ideologically and narrow political views of voting against needed neighborhood policing, during the 2022 and 2023 city budget, defies common sense and the sense of urgency to keep Madison safe.

Conklin: I work to support tenants through my service on the Landlord and Tenant Rights Committee. Through my work on the Sustainable Madison Committee, I’ve taken action to stop PFAS from contaminating our water and have supported the 100% Renewable Madison plan. On the Community Development Block Grant Committee, I advocate for fair and equal housing. When people have their basic needs met everyone is safer.

Skidmore: Everyone deserves a safe neighborhood. We can make our neighborhoods, and the 9th district safer by 1) Providing education on community and personal safety and violence prevention in our homes, schools, workplaces; 2) promote cooperation with police through neighborhood meetings, neighborhood watch programs; and 3) coordination with police community liaisons and beat officers.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Amato: Mayor Satya's irresponsible use of tens of millions of one-time surpluses, rainy-day funds and President Joe Biden's Rescue federal funds to balance the city budget has created a financial crisis. We will need to restructure and re-prioritize every budget item in 2023 for cost savings and immediately go to work after the election, to examine and maintain cost-effective services and eliminate waste and duplications.

Conklin: The mayor and council should work together so that service reductions minimally impact agencies providing resources for disadvantaged residents and those who maintain and grow our revenue streams. For years, city staff has worked hard to continue to find efficiencies. As a community we need to have a serious look at the level of services provided by the city and decide where additional cuts can be made.

Skidmore: We need to prepare responsible budgets that reduce capital borrowing and prioritize operational spending on essential programs and services: 1) Identify our needs vs. our wants; 2) identify our available resources (levy limit, revenue from municipal fees and services, and grants); 3) if needed, borrow for capital improvements; and 4) do not borrow to balance the operating budget.