Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 9

Conklin: I’m a Black mother working, living and raising my three children in one of the most segregated districts in the most segregated state in the nation. I’m an active community organizer and deeply-rooted in my neighborhood for the last 10 years. I have spent years working with the Lussier Community Education Center and have my bachelor’s degree in human services.

Hyant: Our city faces major challenges in the years ahead, and we need alders who are dedicated to working collaboratively to tackle those challenges together. I will use my experience in government, neighborhood service and public engagement to build effective coalitions around shared goals like prosperity, equity and safety.

Skidmore: I have 20 years of experience working with my constituents, city staff, four mayors and others to solve problems and help manage the 9th District. I have served on many city boards, committees, task forces and work groups. I have extensive professional background in public safety, public works, planning and development and park planning and design.

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?