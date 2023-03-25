Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is April 4.

Charlie Fahey

Job: Student, UW-Madison

Other public service: Campus Area Neighborhood Association (CANA), Associated Students of Madison, Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

MGR Govindarajan

Age: 21

Family: Parents, younger sister

Job: Legislative affairs chair, UW-Madison’s Associated Students of Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Legislative Affairs chair, Associated Students of Madison, two years

Education: Political science and legal studies major, UW-Madison (in progress)

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Fahey: I grew up on an apple farm and was appointed to represent young farmers on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. As an agricultural advocate, I understand the important relationship between vibrant green spaces and strong cities. As a housing advocate, I understand the deep connection between the housing shortage and our economic future. I seek to bring these perspectives to the Madison Common Council.

Govindarajan: I have for the past two years worked on the issues that affect my community, affordable housing, expanding mental health access and more. This has allowed me to learn what really matters to students and exactly how to work within existing institutions to find success with these policies. I’ve built a community around myself that has the voices of disadvantaged minorities and underrepresented students, and for the first time they feel like their voices might be heard at the city level as students. I am open about my policies and work together with my community to create my platform, which is not something my opponent can say.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Fahey: Housing is the most pressing issue facing our part of the isthmus. Rent prices are increasing, and many District 8 residents struggle to find leases. As alder, I’ll fight to eliminate failed ordinances that make housing more difficult to build. I will also support improved financing for affordable housing.

Govindarajan: Affordable housing is the No. 1 issue I will be focusing on. I want to create a comprehensive plan with the city and the university codifying a plan on student housing. This means researching how to best serve students, figuring out how to get affordable housing in a city with little land left, and exploring different options to make existing housing more affordable. Working with the university is something that is vital for this idea, and my existing connections with university administration will be very important for this.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Fahey: 1) Prioritizing smart spending cuts over tax and fee increases. 2) Lighting improvements along the southern shores of Lake Mendota. 3) Greater support for mental health services.

Govindarajan: 1) Research affordable housing and innovate new policies. 2) Expand the current CARES Program to 24/7. 3) Revise the Madison police department funding with the goal of decreasing it.