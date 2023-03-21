Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is April 4.

Davy Mayer

Age: 48

Job: Web operations manager, UW-Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Current vice president of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association; former president and vice president of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.; total of 20 years in neighborhood associations, eight in leadership positions; 10 years on Madison’s Downtown Coordinating Committee; and 12 years as a poll worker and chief inspector.

Education: Bachelor's degree in graphic design and master of fine art, UW-Madison

Marsha Rummel

Age: 66

Family: Single with a stepdaughter

Job: Tax specialist, Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Prior elected office: Madison City Council, District 6, 2007-21

Other public service: President, Marquette Neighborhood Association, 2002-07; Olbrich Botanical Society Board of Directors; Madison Plan Commission, 2019-21.

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science, UW-Madison; courses in photography and commercial art, Madison College

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Mayer: I will work hard to address the growth and environmental issues facing Madison over the next two years, but I also will lay the foundation for the deeper solutions needed for the next five, 10, 20 years and beyond. I’ve never owned a car in my life and understand firsthand what it’s like to rely on busing, biking and walking. My lived experience is exclusively Madison — I was raised here, graduated from Madison schools and lived in neighborhoods all over the city.

Rummel: Fourteen years of solid experience as a City Council member developing, negotiating and amending city policy on housing, tax incremental financing, trees, water, public transportation, policing and development that is inclusive of all residents and that also contributes to the innovation, potential and heart of this city that I love. My leadership has created new places: the Capitol East District, Union Corners and the historic Garver Feed Mill, now the winter home of the Dane County Farmers' Market.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Mayer: Lack of housing. I will encourage affordable housing in my district and increase the affordable housing fund. I will encourage additional dwelling units in areas of detached single-family homes. I will work with developers and neighborhood organizations to get to “yes” on proposals that are compatible with zoning and the neighborhood. I will encourage expansion of transportation alternatives that complement higher density.

Rummel: Combating Madison’s housing crisis will be a priority for me. Promoting affordable housing is vital if we are to address racial disparities and fight displacement. I will expand affordable housing options that are non-market-based, such as limited-equity cooperatives, land banking and land trusts. The city or our partners should buy and deed-restrict naturally occurring affordable housing. The city should invest in multifamily, owner-occupied housing in order to help more people.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Mayer: 1) Increase the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services budget, 2) work to break our addiction to road construction and its costly upkeep and 3) expand bus service and make it a reliable choice for more Madisonians.

Rummel: 1) Invest in green infrastructure such as canopy trees and accelerate the transition toward renewable energy. 2) Invest in youth. We need a multipronged approach that includes early childhood development, motherhood wellness, fatherhood peer support, affordable child care, food security, stable housing, employment and training, and youth mentoring. 3) Invest in peer support and transformative justice programs that disrupt cycles of violence and build community capacity to problem-solve.