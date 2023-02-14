Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21. Candidate Samantha Givich did not respond.

Maxwell C. Laubenstein

Age: 21

Family: Parents: Jeffrey Laubenstein, Jill Laubenstein. Siblings: Timothy Laubenstein, Lucille Laubenstein

Job: Kitchen staff at Sookie's on State Street

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Student Services Finance Committee chair

Education: Senior in Biological Systems Engineering at UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: maxwell4madison.com; vote@maxwell4madison.com

Mike Verveer

Age: 54

Family: Single

Job: Attorney, solo law practice

Prior elected office: Madison alderperson since April 1995

Other public service: Current board of directors member of Downtown Madison, Inc.; Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID); Madison Elks; Overture Center Foundation. Former board of directors member of Community Shares of Wisconsin; New Harvest Foundation; Tenant Resource Center

Education: Law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School

Campaign email or website: mikeverveer.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Laubenstein: The greatest challenge in Madison right now is housing. The lack of true affordable housing has left many unhoused and left renters relying on undermaintained units or finding co-tenants. Expanding reasonable affordable housing, supporting naturally occurring affordable housing, and developing with long-term stability in mind will help to address this.

Verveer: The lack of affordable housing is a significant crisis. The housing cost burden continues to be difficult for far too many residents. Existing strategies have not produced enough units to meet the extreme need. TIF should be utilized to its full potential. We need to develop significant incentives in the zoning code to encourage affordable housing creation. For example, density and height bonuses.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Laubenstein: While housing is a large issue in District 4 and Downtown, public safety is also a significant concern to many living in these areas. Supporting programs to help the health and stability of the community can promote public safety. Expanding programs like the Madison Forward fund and CARES model will help to mitigate crimes of necessity and de-escalate responses.

Verveer: Growth and quality development is critical for a healthy downtown. Balancing the tremendous growth and development without negatively affecting the quality of life while maintaining neighborhood character is a challenge. I will continue to facilitate meaningful neighborhood input on all development proposals. Downtown must be clean and safe, have quality housing and receive robust City services.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Laubenstein: This problem will require coordination of our council, city staff, and community to assess what reallocations can be made to provide city services and equitably distribute the cost. Non-recurring funding sources can help to support specific projects until residents are financially stable enough to support growing programs.

Verveer: We must continue to balance competing interests and provide good basic services to the community in future budgets despite significant challenges, including inflation and state levy limits. Increased state shared revenue support is critical. We need to protect city services and maintain a healthy rainy day fund balance. I will continue to watch the bottom line as a member of the Finance Committee.