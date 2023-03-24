Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is April 4.

Maxwell Laubenstein

Age: 21

Family: Parents and siblings; my partner and I just celebrated our third anniversary

Job: Sookie's

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Student Services Finance Committee chair for the Associated Students of Madison

Education: Completing bachelor's degree in biological systems engineering, UW-Madison

Mike Verveer (I)

Age: 54

Family: Single

Job: Attorney, solo law practice

Prior elected office: Madison City Council since April 1995; served three terms as council president

Other public service: Current board of directors member: Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc.; Downtown Madison, Inc.; Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID); Madison Elks; Overture Center Foundation. Former board of directors member: Community Shares of Wisconsin; 4th Ward Lofts Condominium Association; New Harvest Foundation; Tenant Resource Center.

Education: Law degree, UW-Madison Law School

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Laubenstein: I am running to help bring a positive change to Madison as someone who has built direct roots with the businesses and communities that live here. What I bring that my opponent simply cannot is connection to the young people living and working in our district; a broad network of activists who are committed to holding local elected officials, including me, accountable; and a passion for sustainability and the training to understand real solutions for developing environmental issues in and around Madison.

Verveer: As the City Council's longest-serving member and past council president, I have a proven track record of respected leadership and effective representation. I have effectively delivered results for the people and interests of the Downtown in City Hall for 28 years. My longtime service on the city's Finance Committee has yielded significant funds for Downtown civic projects. I am proud of my accomplishments and would like the opportunity to continue the privilege of working on behalf of Downtown residents.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Laubenstein: What I, and my volunteers, continue to hear across Madison from the residents and are passionate to address is the pressing concern about the lack of not only affordable housing, but low-income accessible housing. I plan to support the expansion of affordable housing through negotiating with developers to reduce price per square foot to rent or purchase, and implementing vacancy taxes to incentivize landowners to expand affordable options. I am excited to work with other alders and experts to develop innovative housing solutions.

Verveer: The lack of affordable housing is a significant crisis. The housing cost burden continues to be very difficult for far too many residents. Existing strategies have not produced enough units to meet the extreme need. TIF is a financial source that the city hasn’t utilized to its full potential to create affordable housing. We need to develop significant incentives in the zoning code to encourage affordable housing creation. For example, density and height bonuses.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Laubenstein: 1. Further invest in sustainable infrastructure and developments. 2. The expansion of CARES. 3. Supporting the continued development of the Madison Forward Fund.

Verveer: My top budget priorities include: 1. Affordable housing. 2. Quality city services. 3. Public safety. The city budget should appropriate significant resources to affordable housing initiatives, most notably, the Affordable Housing Fund. We must continue to prioritize robust municipal service delivery. We should further expand the use of a public health approach to curb violent crimes. The CARES program should be expanded to be available 24/7. Community-oriented policing approaches should be funded.