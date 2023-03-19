Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Matthew Van Eperen

Age: 27

Family: Wife, Kayla; son, David

Job: Contracts negotiator (UW-Madison, research and sponsored programs)

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None professionally, but interned in U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore’s district office

Education: Marquette University, bachelor’s degree, political science with minors in international affairs, German studies; Marquette University, law degree

Derek Field

Age: 29

Family: Fiancé, Derek Schmidtke

Job: Institutional policy analyst, UW-Madison Office of Data, Academic Planning, and Institutional Research

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Election official, 2012-present, township of Blue Mounds, City of Madison; data collection volunteer, CARPC study of water pollution in Starkweather Creek over winter 2020-21; vice chair, Associated Students of Madison, UW-Madison, 2014-2015

Education: Master of Public Affairs, UW-Madison, La Follette School of Public Affairs; Bachelor of Science in economics and political science, UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Van Eperen: I don’t know Derek well, so I can only speak of myself without comparison. I have experience collaborating with people who have differing views towards resolving disputes or meeting goals. There’s obviously going to be data to analyze, but I think most people can do the analysis — it becomes then how to develop relationships and collaborate with people.

Field: I have six years of professional experience using data and analytics to improve public policy for programs like public education and child care in state agencies. My Master of Public Affairs degree from UW’s La Follette School of Public Affairs prepared me with strong policy analysis and public administration skills. I’ll use these skills and experiences to support data-driven policymaking and use data to serve my district and improve transparency.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Van Eperen: With housing, we need to ensure that housing is affordable but also that there is sufficient inventory of different housing types through zoning, building ordinances, density, etc. and with community input when possible. Now that I have a home and a son, public safety. This encompasses criminal public safety risks for which we need to examine underlying causes, but also non-criminal public safety risks like transportation and environmental infrastructure.

Field: Madison is experiencing a housing crisis that’s driving housing costs up too quickly. Many my age can’t afford to buy or rent in the city. Low-income households, young families and older residents in my district struggle to find and keep housing they can afford, creating other problems for the community. I want to bring more housing options to Madison, including at lower prices, to meet our community’s housing demand.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Van Eperen: 1. Fiscal responsibility, ensuring Madison doesn’t budget itself into an insurmountable debt/deficit. 2. Public transportation/ infrastructure, ensuring that use of public transportation is incentivized, safe, reliable and accessible, and that infrastructure is safe for cyclists, pedestrians and autos. 3. Economic development/equity, ensuring that folks have access to tools/resources to thrive, whether working jobs, owning a small business, owning a home.

Field: 1. Public infrastructure investments that protect and guarantee clean and safe drinking water, power/heat and transportation options around the community. 2. Public safety programs, including using a data-informed community policing model in our neighborhoods and supporting the Madison CARES alternative response program. 3. Supporting human services to working families through city partners such as community centers, public health clinics, post-incarceration reentry services, and housing supports.