Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21. A third candidate, Stephanie Salas, has dropped out but her name will still appear on the ballot.

Derek Field

Age: 29

Family: Fiancé Derek Schmidtke

Job: Data and analytics liaison at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families

Prior elected office:

Other public service: Election official with the city of Madison and town of Blue Mounds, 2012 to present; vice chair, Associated Students of Madison, 2014-15; finance director, Working Class Student Union, 2013-14

Education: Bachelor's degree in economics and political science from UW-Madison; master's degree in public affairs at the La Follette School of Public Affairs

Campaign email or website: voteforderekfield.com

Matt Van Eperen

Age: 27

Family: Wife Kayla; son David

Job: Agreements and contracts negotiator for UW-Madison (Research and Sponsored Programs)

Prior elected office:

Other public service:

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science with minors in international affairs and German studies from Marquette University, 2017; law degree from Marquette University Law School, 2020

Campaign email or website: www.votemve.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Field: Madison's biggest challenge today is the rising cost of living and of basic services, including and especially housing costs, which erode working families' and fixed-income seniors' standard of living. I want to work to bring more housing options to Madison, especially at lower price points, using reasonable development, accessory dwelling units, cohousing, and subsidized workforce housing.

Van Eperen: Housing. We can: prioritize humane and safe shelter with access to resources; secure funding from county/state government; prioritize residential development projects with affordability components and those resulting in ownership equity; ensure sufficient housing types; enact beneficial zoning changes; revisit building ordinances; collaborate with industrial partners and other municipalities; and more.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Field: Residents of my district on the Far East Side are struggling with the rising cost of living and services just like the rest of the city. Madison's high demand for housing and slowly growing supply have pushed up home prices and rent costs in our neighborhoods rapidly these last few years. I will work to increase housing options and support affordable transit service in our neighborhoods.

Van Eperen: Public safety (criminal and non-criminal). We can: invest in violence prevention initiatives; work with MPD toward safe community policing; build trust; ensure law enforcement has the tools needed to reduce/deter crime; hold law enforcement accountable for bad policing; address underlying causes of crime; eliminate dangerous driving; ensure safe streets and sidewalks; ensure clean water; etc.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Field: With the expiration of pandemic-related federal stimulus funds, state-imposed limits on raising local taxes, and scheduled cost increases in the city budget, we will need to be creative and decisive to maintain priority services and meet the community's needs. I pledge transparency and openness in all budget-related decisions as well as bold advocacy for more revenue support from the state.

Van Eperen: We can: raise revenue/funds (no raising taxes) and cut costs where possible; consider what is necessary now in the short term and what can be delayed; be aware of grant conditions and move quickly to secure funding so we don’t lose out on opportunities (i.e., losing a $3.4M federal grant); collaborate with other municipalities to seek more local funding from the state government; and more.