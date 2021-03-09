Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 20

What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address is?

Albouras: The most important issue in D-20 is public safety. I will continue to bring a broad range of constituents/partners, including our most vulnerable populations and the police department, to the table to ensure many perspectives are heard as we tackle these difficult issues. A sustainable response to safety requires our community to address underlying factors that fuel crime/violence.

Janisch: I believe public safety is the most pressing issue for District 20. To address this issue, I will advocate for affordable housing, healthcare, workforce development and opportunities for youth because I believe a healthy community is a safe community. In addition, I will recommend COVID-19 resources, such as testing and the vaccine, be brought to our community.

Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.