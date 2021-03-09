Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 20

A newcomer is challenging a first-term incumbent (I) for the Madison City Council seat representing District 20 in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Christian Albouras (I)
Age: 34
Address: 2038 Rae Lane
Family: Married with one child
Job: Deputy administrator, state Department of Children and Families, Division of Early Care and Education
Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2019
Other public service: Co-chair, member, Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad-hoc Committee, 2015-2019; at-large board member, Meadowood Neighborhood Association, 2018-2019; commissioner, Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, 2016-2019
Education: Master's degree in business administration, UW-Whitewater; bachelor's degree in business administration, UW-Whitewater
Email or website: christian4madison.com
Erica Janisch
Age: 34
Address: 5305 Raymond Road
Family: Married with four children
Job: Community advocate
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Chair, Madison Affirmative Action Commission since 2019; vice-president, Toki Middle School PTA since 2020; member, Falk Renaming Committee, 2020-2021
Education: Bachelor's degree in history, UW-Green Bay
Email or website: ericaformadison.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Albouras: I am a candidate that has been working on district issues prior to being elected, worked on them while elected and will continue to do so moving forward. I am a collaborator that finds consensus with a broad range of constituents on issues that impact all of us: public safety, economic development, early care and education, housing and city services.
Janisch: I am dedicated to the needs of District 20. As chair of the city's Affirmative Action Commission, vice president of the Toki Middle Schools PTA and former member of MMSD’s Falk Renaming Committee, I have been committed to equity and serving my community and city. I will bring experience and a greatly needed voice to the City Council.
What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address is?
Albouras: The most important issue in D-20 is public safety. I will continue to bring a broad range of constituents/partners, including our most vulnerable populations and the police department, to the table to ensure many perspectives are heard as we tackle these difficult issues. A sustainable response to safety requires our community to address underlying factors that fuel crime/violence.
Janisch: I believe public safety is the most pressing issue for District 20. To address this issue, I will advocate for affordable housing, healthcare, workforce development and opportunities for youth because I believe a healthy community is a safe community. In addition, I will recommend COVID-19 resources, such as testing and the vaccine, be brought to our community.
Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.
Albouras: It is important that the city make the necessary investment of city resources in police and fire services to ensure the safety of our community and rapid response when critical incidents arise. Additionally, we need to prioritize investments in programming, mental health resources, housing, interventions and services that can address root issues that may be fueling crime and violence.