Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Harrington-McKinney is the current District 1 City Council member, but her district boundary lines changed after redistricting and she is now in the 20th District.

Barbara Harrington-McKinney

Age: 77

Family: Single

Job: Executive administrator, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church

Prior elected office: Elected to Madison City Council since 2015. Elected council vice president, 2019

Other public service: Restorative justice facilitator, Madison School District; Dane County Restorative Justice Community; YWCA restorative justice trainer and group facilitator; Dane County restorative justice peacemaker; Madison School District Ad Hoc Committee on Educational Resource Officers in Schools; hospice end-of-life facilitator; CASA (Court Approved Special Advocate) volunteer, juvenile division; past board member, The Road Home; Madison West Neighborhood Association; board of directors, Hope & A Future; United Way Vision Council; United Way board of directors; and NBC 15 and Second Harvest Share Your Holidays Food Drive

Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education, University of Missouri, St. Louis; master’s degree in urban planning and public policy analysis, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville; and Master of Business Administration, Fontbonne University, St. Louis

Matt Phair (I)

Age: 45

Family: Wife Connie and three children

Job: Teacher, Middleton High School

Prior elected office: Current City Council member, appointed in June 2022; elected to four terms as District 20 council member, 2011-2019

Other public service: Chair, Community Development Block Grant Committee, 2020-2022; current Memorial Spartans Youth Basketball coach

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology from Edgewood College; master’s degree in education from Pacific University

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Harrington-McKinney: My lived experience — as a woman of color, as one of the first African American women elected to the council, as a community organizer — is unique. I take a commonsense approach to issues. That is why I voted against raising council member salaries while my opponent voted to increase his own pay. My focus is connecting people to work constructively on challenging issues that affect the well-being of neighborhoods.

Phair: I have a track record of getting things done — passed the biggest violence prevention program in the city’s history, on the team that pushed through Madison Out of School Time (MOST) initiative, co-created the Healthy Retail Access Program, built two District 20 neighborhood centers and renovated a library. In my time away from council, I chaired the committee that passed the permanent men’s homeless shelter and thousands of affordable housing units.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Harrington-McKinney: My priority has always been to put the needs of the people I represent first, above political games and personal ambition. There are three key issues: public safety, city services, and equity and access. Everyone should feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods. Our residents deserve high-quality city services at a price we can afford. Our city government must be more transparent, accessible and welcoming to all.

Phair: The most urgent is public safety or the perception thereof. People are concerned with traffic and pedestrian safety as well as shots fired and other types of crime. Housing is our biggest long-term challenge; we need to incentivize more market-rate development and grow our affordable housing program. In the medium term, the city needs to do all it can to support our schools, so our kids have every opportunity to thrive.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Harrington-McKinney: 1. Public safety, environmental health and well-being of all residents. 2. Address barriers to affordable housing, ensure equitable access to affordable and workforce housing, prioritize home ownership and wealth building. 3. Economic development, investment in employment training and workforce development, sustainable wages/employment opportunities.

Phair: Affordable housing, violence prevention, mental health and youth services. That said, my overall priority will be to collaborate with council colleagues, the mayor’s office and other city staff, as well as community members to work through what promises to be difficult budget cycles the next couple years. Balance is the key to good governance; we will pull up our sleeves to invest in shared priorities, continue to provide excellent basic services, and keep taxes and fees at a sustainable level.