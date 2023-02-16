Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21. District 1 incumbent Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who is running for re-election in a redrawn District 20, and candidate Sammy Khiliji did not respond.

Matt Phair (I)

Age: 45

Family: Wife, Connie; three kids

Job: Teacher, Middleton High School

Prior elected office: Current alder, appointed in June 2022; elected to four terms as District 20 alder, 2011-2019

Other public service: Chair, Community Development Block Grant Committee, 2020-2022; current Memorial Spartans Youth Basketball coach

Education: Bachelor's degree in sociology from Edgewood College; master's degree in education from Pacific University

Campaign email or website: mphair95@gmail.com, phairformadison.com

Aslam Rakhangi

Age: 49

Family: Mom, wife and three daughters

Job: Vendor and asset manager

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration (management computer systems) from UW Whitewater; master's degree in business administration from UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: Rakhangi4Madison.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Phair: I don't believe there is just one biggest challenge; there are several and they're interwoven. Housing, public safety, transportation, responsible budgeting and government reform are my top five. I will address these with steady, experienced, collaborative leadership. The Council needs to put the long-term interests of Madison first and work in good faith to address these challenges.

Rakhangi: Access to affordable housing is a significant issue that requires our attention. We must take action to create more housing projects for single-family, multi-family homes. We need to fund creative solutions around land banking and/or utilize tax incremental financing (TIF) creatively to increase affordable housing supply.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Phair: I've talked with hundreds of constituents over the last few months; several issues concern them: lack of economic/community vibrancy, traffic and public safety concerns, housing, and rising taxes — especially as it relates to seniors on fixed incomes. I will address these challenges by bringing neighborhood/community leaders, city staff and council colleagues together to reach solutions.

Rakhangi: Public safety is the key issue in my district. When it comes to safety, it is not just about increased policing and building walls, but it is about fostering a sense of positivity and hope in our youth. Programs that create positive interactions with the community, mental health wellness will reduce stress and align focus to constructive contribution from the community.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Phair: Rein in capital borrowing to bring down debt obligations. Reorganize employee classification system, find places to eliminate positions that have gone unfilled or are redundant. Evaluate each department to identify places for savings. Improve data infrastructure so policymakers can make data-informed decisions, creating long-term efficiency. Hope the state uses surpluses to increase state aids.

Rakhangi: The city's ability to generate revenue through real estate tax is limited by state levy limits, which can make it challenging to fund important projects and initiatives. This is a pressing issue that requires innovative solutions to ensure that we can effectively prioritize the needs and voices of the community through an equity lens.

