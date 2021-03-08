Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council District 2

A first-term incumbent (I) faces a challenger for the District 2 seat on the Madison City Council in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Patrick Heck (I)
Age: 63
Address: 123 N. Blount St., #303
Family: No answer
Job: Researcher, UW-Madison; District 2 Alder
Prior elected office: District 2 Alder since 2019
Other public service: Member, Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association Council, 2014-2019; member, Zoning Board of Appeals, 2018-2019; The Beacon Community Advisory Team, 2018-2019; chair, Statewide LGBTQ lobbying group — Virginians for Justice, 1993-2002
Education: Bachelor's degree in meteorology, Iowa State University
Email or Website: heckforalder.com
Benji Ramirez
Age: 21
Address: 20 N. Franklin St.
Family: Single
Job: Head Receptionist, YWCA
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: At-large board member, Centro de Connexion
Education: Studying Latin American studies, UW-Madison
Email or Website: benji.vote/benjiwithmadison@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Heck: With deep roots in my district, I understand my constituents’ needs and concerns. In my two years as District 2 Alder I have greatly increased my knowledge of citywide issues and developed the skill set to move progressive initiatives forward. I also work with all alders, city staff, and a wide range of residents and stakeholders to hear all voices.
Ramirez: All of Madison and Dane County's racial disparities have been exposed amidst the pandemic. It is imperative Madison elect bold leadership from the communities most impacted to the City Council in order to address the disparities and the impending climate crisis. Madison deserves somebody who has loved this city their entire life. Nothing else will suffice.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Heck: Addressing racial inequity is the overarching issue that should inform our every decision. When addressing our housing crisis, transportation needs, climate change mitigation, public health matters, and support for businesses, we (including I) must apply a racial equity lens. Perhaps most importantly, our budget should reflect our community values by providing resources and opportunities for groups who have been disempowered.
Ramirez: Following 2020's protests, the U.S.' largest social uprising in history, we have seen a national reckoning with the incessant destruction of black and brown bodies from police and other instruments of the state. Here in Madison, we must demilitarize the police, and redirect those monies back into the communities that have long been criminalized and neglected by city policy.
How does the city best balance development and sustainability?
Heck: The city can support both development and sustainability goals. If we are to reach our goal of communitywide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the city must incentivize and reward green development policies whenever possible and require them when necessary. Increasing housing affordability, density, and sustainability, while building our mass transit and bicycle infrastructures, will get us to net zero.
Ramirez: Development must center sustainability in its vision. If the city is not developing with an intentional eye towards de-growth, we will only continue to exacerbate the climate crisis. If the city is not centering BIPOC communities, we will continue to drive disparities even deeper. To do that, we must elect leaders from black and brown communities.