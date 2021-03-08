Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council District 2

Heck: Addressing racial inequity is the overarching issue that should inform our every decision. When addressing our housing crisis, transportation needs, climate change mitigation, public health matters, and support for businesses, we (including I) must apply a racial equity lens. Perhaps most importantly, our budget should reflect our community values by providing resources and opportunities for groups who have been disempowered.

Ramirez: Following 2020's protests, the U.S.' largest social uprising in history, we have seen a national reckoning with the incessant destruction of black and brown bodies from police and other instruments of the state. Here in Madison, we must demilitarize the police, and redirect those monies back into the communities that have long been criminalized and neglected by city policy.

How does the city best balance development and sustainability?

Heck: The city can support both development and sustainability goals. If we are to reach our goal of communitywide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the city must incentivize and reward green development policies whenever possible and require them when necessary. Increasing housing affordability, density, and sustainability, while building our mass transit and bicycle infrastructures, will get us to net zero.

Ramirez: Development must center sustainability in its vision. If the city is not developing with an intentional eye towards de-growth, we will only continue to exacerbate the climate crisis. If the city is not centering BIPOC communities, we will continue to drive disparities even deeper. To do that, we must elect leaders from black and brown communities.