Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Colin Barushok

Age: 27

Family: No response

Job: Legislative assistant to state Sen. Tim Carpenter

Prior elected office: UW-Madison Student Services Finance Committee, 2015-2017

Other public service: City of Madison: Vending Oversight Committee, 2019-2022; Alcohol License Review Committee, 2022-present; poll worker, November 2018, August 2020 and November 2020; Urban League of Greater Madison young professionals: Personal and Professional Development Committee, 2020-present, Advocacy Committee, 2022-present

Education: UW-Madison, bachelor’s degree in mathematics

Juliana Bennett

Age: 23

Family: Mother and father

Job: Legislative Policy Program intern, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Prior elected office: Madison City Council, District 8, two years

Other public service: Co-founder, Madison BIPOC Coalition, three years

Education: UW-Madison, bachelor’s degrees in real estate and political science

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Barushok: I have experience providing constituent services on behalf of a state senator, helping residents navigate complex state programs and systems and connecting them to federal and local partners when necessary. I’ve worked as state Senate staff for five years and as state agency staff for two years, providing a variety of services to individuals and the state from behind the scenes. I also research, develop and advise on policy.

Bennett: I am the only candidate with experience as an alder. My role as a current alder will allow me to hit the ground running from day one to push forward District 2 and the city’s needs. Furthermore, my lived experience as a young, queer Black woman, recent graduate and daughter of a business owner allows me to relate to and represent the Downtown area in ways that are not matched.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Barushok: One of the most important issues in this election is housing. The next council must increase the housing supply for all income levels. As alder, I will address this issue by listening to constituents and other stakeholders and by fighting for policies that create more housing quicker. I will also support policies that provide housing stability and housing access, namely tenant’s right to counsel and first month rental assistance.

Bennett: The Downtown area is facing a turning point with the influx of luxury high rises that can change the landscape of who can live, work, attend school and do business downtown. I intend to address the affordable housing crisis by opening up our city TIF policy, championing affordable housing policy, protecting tenants from predatory practices, and increasing funding to existing programs for tenants.

List three of your top budget priorities

Barushok: 1. Support core public safety services, including police, fire, EMS and non-law enforcement emergency response. 2. Fight for increased shared revenue and additional revenue flexibility from the state. 3. Increase total transit revenue to support Bus Rapid Transit.

Bennett: 1. Provide long-term funding for emergency rental assistance; 2. Expand the CARES, mental health response team, to a city-wide 24/7 model; 3. Invest in public infrastructure for transportation