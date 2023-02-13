Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21. Candidate Even McSorley did not respond.

Colin Barushok

Age: 27

Family:

Job: Legislative assistant for state Sen. Tim Carpenter

Prior elected office: UW Madison Student Services Finance Committee (appointed in 2015 and later elected to a two-year term that ended in 2017)

Other public service: Madison Vending Oversight Committee, 2019 to 2022; Alcohol License Review Committee, 2022 to present

Education: Mathematics at UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: colinbarushokforalder.com

Juliana Bennett

Age: 23

Family: I am the product of a working class family. My mom was a nurse and union member for 22 years. My dad is a retired veteran and formerly a small-business owner.

Job: Madison Common Council member

Prior elected office: District 8 Alder, Madison Common Council, 2 years

Other public service: Co-founder, Madison BIPOC Coalition, 3 years

Education: Bachelor's degrees in real estate and political science, with a certificate in public policy from UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: julianaforthepeople@gmail.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Barushok: The biggest challenge is housing. We must balance housing supply and demand. I support zoning changes to encourage density in appropriate areas and more by-right zoning so that developers are not discouraged by the prospect of lengthy discretionary approval processes. We also need to support housing stability and access by providing a right to counsel for tenants facing eviction.

Bennett: The biggest challenge we are facing is creating true equity and inclusion. The issues regarding housing, transportation and violence prevention all fall under the city’s ability to equitably distribute resources. I always use an equity lens when making council decisions. I plan to continue to actively seek community feedback and work with residents to ensure their input is heard and included.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Barushok: District 2 is the smallest district and it’s tremendously dense. It is home to the first historical district and many historical landmarks. These must be preserved. I will work on bringing interests together to try to end the myth that housing supply and historical preservation are inherently opposed. Historical preservation goes together with preserving naturally occurring affordable housing.

Bennett: Rapid growth is contributing to the displacement of low-income people and local businesses. I am committed to finding a balance where people of all backgrounds can live, work, and do business downtown. I will address this by championing affordable housing policy, protecting tenants from predatory practices, and supporting a robust transportation system.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Barushok: I’ll work hard and make sustainable decisions as we transition away from federal COVID funds. The state limits how cities raise revenue. Madison’s leaders must advocate for more funds and flexibility from the state so the revenue our region generates can be put to work in our community. We should capitalize on the growth Madison is experiencing to increase revenues without hiking property taxes.

Bennett: As a current alder, I have experience with how difficult it is to operate under a budget deficit. We need to invest in community needs, such as competitive wages, emergency rental assistance, and public health’s violence prevention services. We must gather community feedback to understand resident needs. Our budget priorities should be set by residents, not what we think their priorities are.