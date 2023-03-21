Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

John Guequierre

Age: 76

Family: Married to Polly for 54 years, three children, three grandchildren

Job: Founder and principal, I-OSC LLC, a consultancy in construction technology with a national focus on affordable, energy-efficient buildings throughout the United States, and director, secretary and investor for Otologic Technologies Inc., which commercializes artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of ear diseases. Previously CFO, COO and CEO of multiple companies, public and private, large and small.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Vice president of Wexford Village Homes Association for past nine years, volunteer mentor to technology startups (MERLIN Mentors, University Research Park), participant in multiple Madison planning and stormwater management projects. Previously chair of Elkhart County United Way and chair of Indiana Association of United Ways.

Education: Bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics, UW-Madison, master of business administration, University of Chicago

Kristen Slack

Age: 53

Family: Husband, four children and stepchildren ranging in age from 15 to 28, and a rescue dog named James

Job: Professor of social work, UW-Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Various volunteer activities and, in my academic position, helping numerous nonprofit, city, state and national entities develop and implement anti-poverty and family-support initiatives.

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Michigan, and a master of social work and doctorate in social welfare from the University of Chicago.

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Guequierre: No one running on April 4 at any level has built more affordable, energy-efficient homes than I have. In the challenging budgets Madison faces in future years, I bring decades of experience in finances and building consensus around difficult budget decisions. I bring a unique perspective to public safety — every generation of my family since 1870 has had police, firefighters and emergency responders.

Slack: I can only speak to what I would bring to the position. I have a background in policy and data analysis, program evaluation, community engagement and analyzing social problems with an equity lens. I have a strong passion for protecting our natural resources and habitats, ensuring safe drinking water and fighting climate change. I am also the founder of an ed tech company and have experience with growing that business.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Guequierre: Affordable housing, climate change response, transit, equity and even public safety are intimately and inextricably connected in a series of multiyear initiatives already underway, with more coming. I chose the campaign motto “Forward Momentum” because we need to continue to make progress. My years of strategic planning will help me sustain the vision while moving forward and making the necessary corrections, always watching for unintended consequences.

Slack: Building a strong and equitable regional economy, carefully attending to a changing workforce, housing and transportation trends and needs, as well as the environmental impact of city projects and initiatives.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Guequierre: 1) Continued support for progressive policies related to Madison’s growth, including affordable housing and supporting transportation infrastructure, 2) being a leader in climate resilience (especially stormwater management) and reducing Madison’s carbon footprint and 3) maintaining strong municipal services, including supporting public safety with expansion of CARES, violence prevention and investments in recruiting and retention.

Slack: 1) Improving transparency and community engagement around setting future budget priorities in the face of large increases in our city's debt load, 2) reversing the deterioration of our lakes and ensuring safe drinking water through improved stormwater management practices and more attention to carbon draw-down strategies and 3) neighborhood-centered development with a mix of housing options and price points throughout the city.