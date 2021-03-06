 Skip to main content
Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 19
ELECTION 2021 | MADISON CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 19

Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 19

Wisconsin State Journal

A high school math teacher is challenging an incumbent (I) who has been representing District 19 on the Madison City Council since 2018 in the April 6 election. The term is two years.

Aldermanic District 19

Keith Furman (I)

Age: 40

Address: 5328 Lake Mendota Drive

Family: Married

Job: IT Consultant, Sunfire Networks

Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2018

Other public service: Member, Spring Harbor Neighborhood Association since 2014; chair, Hoboken Planning Board, 2012-13; board president, 1200 Grand Condo Association, 2007-13

Education: Studied computer science, Stevens Institute of Technology

Website: keithfurman.com

Aisha Moe

Age: 22

Address: 305 N. Gammon Road

Family: Not married, no children

Job: High school math teacher, Madison Country Day School

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Wisconsin Legislative staffer, 2020; Democratic Party community organizer, 2018

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and African cultural studies, UW-Madison

Website: aishaformadison.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Furman: For 20+ years, having run businesses in the context of technology that changed wildly has taught me to be constantly open to new ideas, while also making sensible choices. Being Alder requires that range: from fielding questions about snow to navigating budget challenges, my experience allows me to see things from multiple perspectives, ask good questions and implement effective solutions.

Moe: In this election, Madison faces a choice. We can continue along the path we are on, or we can come together and create something new, exciting and transformative. The stand I am for Madison and the policies I support are bold and progressive. I am running to help build a Madison that works for everyone, with no one and nothing left out.

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Furman: What kind of city will we be post COVID-19? We must take this opportunity to rebuild our city to live up to everyone’s vision of a fair, equitable and prosperous place for all. If re-elected, I will use my experience and continued engagement with the community to help develop a long-term vision focused on equity, transportation and climate resiliency.

Moe: Racial equity in our criminal justice and policing system is the most important issue facing our community. That is why I support community control over policing, advocate for the end of the cash bail system, advocate for reducing jail populations and support removing the ability for people to be denied housing based on past offenses.

Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.

Furman: Since 2018, I voted to approve three budgets that contained increases to police department funding totaling over $11 million dollars (not including millions in budget overruns over the 3 years). It’s past time for us to reimagine public safety. Police need resources to focus on crime, but we also must invest much more in alternatives focused on community wellbeing.

Moe: Right now, our police officers are being asked to do too much. When it comes to reimagining public safety, I support increasing funding for other forms of community resources that help make our community safer such as social workers, afterschool programs, healthcare professionals specializing in addiction and other forms of emergency response teams.

