Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 19

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Furman: What kind of city will we be post COVID-19? We must take this opportunity to rebuild our city to live up to everyone’s vision of a fair, equitable and prosperous place for all. If re-elected, I will use my experience and continued engagement with the community to help develop a long-term vision focused on equity, transportation and climate resiliency.

Moe: Racial equity in our criminal justice and policing system is the most important issue facing our community. That is why I support community control over policing, advocate for the end of the cash bail system, advocate for reducing jail populations and support removing the ability for people to be denied housing based on past offenses.

Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.

Furman: Since 2018, I voted to approve three budgets that contained increases to police department funding totaling over $11 million dollars (not including millions in budget overruns over the 3 years). It’s past time for us to reimagine public safety. Police need resources to focus on crime, but we also must invest much more in alternatives focused on community wellbeing.

Moe: Right now, our police officers are being asked to do too much. When it comes to reimagining public safety, I support increasing funding for other forms of community resources that help make our community safer such as social workers, afterschool programs, healthcare professionals specializing in addiction and other forms of emergency response teams.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.