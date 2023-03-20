Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Michelle Ellinger Linley

Age: 39

Family: Sons Riley, 17; Jack, 15; and Oliver, 13; and two rescue dogs, Maggie and Shelby

Job: Owner and family care coordinator, Madison Newborn Care LLC

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Co-chair, Friends of Wisconsin Midwives (2008-10); PTA vice president, Green Team member, Lake View Elementary (2010-21); fresh fruit and veggie coordinator, REAP and Madison School District (2012, 2020, 2021); board of directors, Friends of Lake View Hill Park (current); volunteer, Safe Skies, Clean Water (2020-22); founding member, Raemisch Farm Work Group (2020-22); and volunteer, Moms on a Mission at East High School (current).

Education: Attended Madison College

Charles Myadze (I)

Age: 47

Family: Single parent to three young adults

Job: Union worker (Steelworkers 904L); product tester, Continental plant

Prior elected office: Elected to Madison City Council in 2021

Other public service: Community coordinator and Criminal Justice Committee, Dane County NAACP; and member, Madison Public Safety Review Committee

Education: Graduate of La Follette High School

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Ellinger Linley: My insight is that Madison is in a housing crisis, but my opponent is not interested in solving it. In the past month-and-a-half, they have twice voted against needed reforms that increase and improve the ability of families to find and keep their homes — this is unacceptable. It’s not doing what’s best for the North Side and doesn’t put residents first.

Myadze: Voters have a clear choice in this race. I spearheaded efforts to bring much-needed housing to the Raemisch Farm site. My opponent opposed the housing and tried to stop it. I support body-worn cameras and was instrumental in passing the pilot program bringing them to the North Side. My endorsements include the Democratic Party of Dane County, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Building Trades Council and AFSCME.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Ellinger Linley: We have a twin crisis with public safety and affordable, accessible housing. We must use our resources to make safe, healthy communities and maintain/increase our quality of life. We need everyone to have access to stable housing to meet the demands of new residents and their families. If we can tackle these crises, we will improve safety, public health, education outcomes and other community issues.

Myadze: Public safety, housing and equity. I voted to add community police officers and to advance the body-worn camera pilot. I am honored to be endorsed by Madison’s police officers. Owning my own home was a game-changer for me. We must promote homeownership to build generational wealth. We must have equity in public transportation and make sure people of color and people with disabilities have full access.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Ellinger Linley: Help families find and keep access to housing — utilizing city services for homeowners and renters, especially given the cuts to pandemic relief. Provide needed, well-supported transportation options that help us meet our climate goals — this is essential to environmental sustainability, including protecting our parks and green spaces. Safe, healthy communities — support the CARES team and mental health services to meet people’s needs and improve community safety.

Myadze: More housing that everyone can afford. Public safety. Environmental protection and sustainability.