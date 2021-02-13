Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 16

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Currie: Recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be our most important community issue. Providing economic relief for households and businesses, increasing access to educational and vocational programs for youth and underserved populations, as well as increasing safe and affordable childcare will be vital in this. Equitable, culturally appropriate resources and access to the COVID vaccine is also imperative.

Dixon: Equality of opportunity means everyone begins from a fair starting line. America is called “The Land of Opportunity,” but opportunity differs by where you grew up and who you are. Recent research highlights five key ways to broaden opportunity to Blacks and others who are often left behind. I explore these insights on my website, gregformadison.com.

Tramel: COVID-19 is issue number one. The simple reality is that economic health and public confidence can’t be fully restored until the vaccine is equitably distributed. Alders are key liaisons for their district and should work with Dane County, business owners and community organizations on a clear vaccine distribution plan. We need to be ready to act immediately for our constituents.