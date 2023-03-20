Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Jael Currie (I)

Age: 35

Family: Son, daughter and partner

Job: Housing director, YWCA Madison

Prior elected office: Madison City Council member (April 2021 to present); Madison City Council vice president (April 2022 to present)

Other public service: Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals general member (December 2022 to present), UW-Madison School of Social Work student intern supervisor and guest lecturer (fall 2016 to present), Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County membership chair and board of directors member (January 2020 to December 2021), Charles Hamilton Houston Institute board of directors member (September 2014 to January 2017)

Education: Bachelor’s degree in social work, UW-Whitewater; master’s degree in social work, UW-Madison

Kim Richman

Age: 67

Family: Married, son and daughter

Job: Retired after 40 years in the beverage and specialty food industry in sales, marketing, merchandising, advertising and customer service; currently a crossing guard in the city of Monona

Prior elected office: None reported

Other public service: Volunteer for different organizations, coordinator of the Buckeye-Grove Good Neighbor Project

Education: Graduate of Madison La Follette High School

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Currie: I have a proven track record of multidimensional service and policy accomplishments along with the communication skills and temperament to get things done collaboratively. I have the ability to gain perspectives from all walks of life and implement those viewpoints into thoughtful and intentional decisions. Due to personal and professional experiences with government and policy, I approach this work from a lens of racial, social and economic justice.

Richman: I have lived in my current home for 40 years. I know the people, I know the neighborhoods and most importantly, I listen and communicate with people. I have a track record of bringing people together to discuss and try to solve neighborhood issues. I have sensed a need for more responsiveness and better representation. If elected, I will work hard to make the city more accessible to all residents.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Currie: Addressing disparities and ensuring equitable access to city services and amenities. I will continue the work of acknowledging the influence local government has had on the many disparate outcomes within our community and adopt policy and practice with equity at the forefront. I will also continue providing space to ensure we are centering voices, experiences and policy that defy the status quo.

Richman: Community safety (including shots fired and reckless driving) are the biggest concerns I hear about. To restore safe neighborhoods, I support properly funded first responders, including the Madison police and fire departments (including CARES and EMS). These departments should be fully funded at budget time with no amendments in the operating budget to reallocate, reimagine or redirect funds from one department to another. First responders should not be pitted against each other for funds.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Currie: My priorities continue to center on meeting human and social needs along with supporting the individuals who rely on these services and those who provide them. Policy that falls under the umbrellas of 1) public health and safety, 2) economic growth and stability and 3) environmental justice and protections have my utmost attention.

Richman: Properly fund the Madison Police Department to handle the needs of our rapidly growing city. Spearhead an effort to expand CARES faster and more economically by seeking private funding to supplement the program. Bus Rapid Transit in its current form is a concern. With the advent of BRT, some bus stops are disappearing. Make sure many older adults and those with disabilities don’t have to walk 20 minutes or more to catch a bus.