Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Brad Hinkfuss

Age: 53

Family: Anne (wife) and Noah (son)

Job: Executive director for Housing Initiatives, Inc.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President and board member of the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium, 2019 to 2021; Olbrich Botanical Society, 2017 to 2019

Education: Master's degree in political, community and economic development from Illinois State University; bachelor's in English and philosophy from Carroll University

Email and website: brad4madison@gmail.com and www.brad4madison.com

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford

Age: 52

Family: Not provided

Job: Founder of Lady Laughs Comedy

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Not provided

Education: Studied theatre at Collin College

Email and website: dinaninaformadison@gmail.com and dinaninaformadison.com

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Hinkfuss: I bring a deep understanding of the history and issues that impact District 15. As a neighborhood organizer in the district for more than 20 years, I have connected neighbors and facilitated decisions informed by community feedback. I bring a commitment to listening, and the patience and humility to truly hear residents’ concerns.

Martinez-Rutherford: I'm a small business owner and a creative entrepreneur. I'm intimately familiar with bouts of poverty. I know what it's like to have to prioritize your bills over your health. I'm also a transgender woman. I've experienced employment discrimination. When talking about issues of housing, it's important to have someone at the table who knows what poverty feels like. As a transgender person, it's more important than ever that we are present and represented.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Hinkfuss: The most important issue is the growing sense among many people that they can no longer afford to live here. The cost of housing is ridiculous, tax increases threaten lifelong residents with relocation, and there are additional charges for so many things. Cost of living issues are never addressed with a single silver bullet, but through a sincere commitment to crafting annual budgets that cut costs.

Martinez-Rutherford Housing and affordability. The city has worked hard to increase the amount of housing, but rental vacancy rates are still well below a healthy 5%. We need to increase all kinds of housing in Madison: affordable and market rate alike. We need to ensure affordable housing, especially for lower-income levels, is built where we have good transit, access to groceries, childcare and critical services. We also need to support density where we have good transit.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Hinkfuss: Reducing debt service, reexamining law enforcement through the lens of prevention, and examining the transition from a budget with ARPA funds to one without such funding

Martinez-Rutherford: Affordable housing, mental health resources and small business development