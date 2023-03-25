Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Isadore Knox Jr.

Age: 68

Family: Wife, Cheryl; adult children: Candace Patterson, Jennifer Knox, Zina Hodge, Isadore Knox III and Synovia Knox.

Job: Retired manager for Dane County and State of Wisconsin; security lead for Overture Center for the Arts

Prior elected office: Madison City Council from 2005 to 2007

Other public service: Equal Opportunity Manager, Dane County Office of Equity and Inclusion, 2016-2018; director, Office of Equal Opportunity, Dane County executive office, 2001-2016; Assistant affirmative action officer/contract compliance officer, Wisconsin Department of Health & Social Services, 1999-2001; affirmative action officer/training/ employee assistance coordinator, Wisconsin Department of Administration,1990-1999; Equal opportunity specialist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 1987-1990; Corrections supervisor/lieutenant, Wisconsin Department of Health & Social Services, 1983-1987; and training coordinator, Human Resources Unit, Milwaukee Public Schools, 1980-1982

Education: Political science degrees from UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University; degree in business management from Cardinal Stritch University; and social science degree from Franklin University

Noah Lieberman

Age: 28

Family: I am married to my wife, Leigha

Job: Technical services analyst, Epic Systems

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Chair, 2nd Congressional District Democratic Party, 2019-2021; vice chair of campaigns, Dane County Democratic Party, 2017-present; member, City of Madison Landlord Tenant Issues Committee, 2021-present

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and political science from University of North Carolina

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Knox: I have 35 years’ experience as a state and county government manager. I am a former alder serving from 2005 to 2007. I have more than 30 years invested in serving on many neighborhood and civic committees, boards and commissions, including currently on the Police Citizen’s Oversight Board, the Destination District Taskforce, the South Metropolitan Planning Council and the Southside Raiders Football & Cheerleading Inc. I have experienced community leadership.

Lieberman: In my work with the Democratic Party and local candidates and elected officials, I am used to being the youngest person in the room, often by a large margin. Madison’s growth is powered by progressive young professionals like myself coming to the city, yet our voices have been largely absent from the discussions of how Madison should grow. Young working adults are a key part of Madison’s present and future — our common council should reflect that.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Knox: The most important issue in this election is to elect experienced leadership to the council who can make sound common sense management decisions and guide city staff in providing responsive essential services that do not overburden the city residents.

Lieberman: Affordable housing is Madison’s most pressing need. This is not some nebulous future issue we can ignore. For those without homes or struggling to pay rent, the housing shortage is very real and very immediate. The city should continue to engage in land-banking and zoning reform to develop more multifamily housing of all kinds across the entire city. We also need to empower tenants so they can have high-quality housing without ludicrous rent hikes.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Knox: To provide responsive essential services to the residents by making sound policy decisions and allocating the appropriate operating and capital resources; to balance the city budget and address the deficit by finding efficiencies through interdepartmental consolidation, finding additional funding resources; and to increase the number of homeownership opportunities and affordable housing dwellings by continuing to support the Affordable Housing Fund, land banking, using new market tax credits and TIF resources.

Lieberman: Affordable housing — it’s the most important issue for Madison, and I would prioritize funds for land banking and incentives for creating below-market-rate housing; public transportation — every dollar we invest in our bus system pays off dividends in the form of economic opportunities and traffic reduction. I would make sure BRT is completed and push for additional ancillary routes to the South Side; climate resiliency — we need to ensure our storm water management systems and electrical grid are prepared for the harshest effects of climate change.