Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 14

Carter: We need to bring into focus a comprehensive public transit, affordable housing and economic recovery plan to Madison. We must improve transit to underserved neighborhoods. Increase affordable housing supply to meet demand and invest in housing for all incomes. We need to look at extensive economic recovery plans that will benefit everyone by collaborating with state and federal levels.

Grayson-Tuck: Housing is the most pressing issue. In District 14, we face a serious threat of gentrification while many working families face housing instability. We need to do more than try to get the private market to meet the housing demand. We need the city government to finance the building of new, truly affordable housing to meet the demand.

Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.

Carter: The city is facing a $25 million deficit; all departments will need to reduce their spending. With that said, I am committed to re-visioning public safety that ensures public trust. I can create a model that includes cultural awareness, create equity and respect for neighborhoods and residents, both internally and externally that would address the issues of today and into the future.

Grayson-Tuck: The police are first responders, not crime prevention. Addressing public safety means creating a healthier community. This means investment in employment opportunities, housing stability, mental health care, substance addiction support, and alternatives to incarceration like our restorative justice programming in MMSD. Involving people in the criminal justice system only makes the situation worse and makes us less safe.