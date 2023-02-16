Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21.

Isadore Knox Jr

Age: 67

Family: Wife, Cheryl; adult children Candace Patterson, Jennifer Knox, Zina Hodge, Isadore Knox, III, Synovia Knox

Job: Equal opportunity manager, State of Wisconsin/Dane County, retired; security lead, Overture Center

Prior elected office: District 13 Alder, 2005-2007

Other public service: Equal opportunity manager, Dane County Office of Equity and Inclusion, 2016-2018; director, Office of Equal Opportunity, Dane County, 2001-2016; assistant affirmative action officer/contract compliance officer, Wisconsin Department of Department of Health and Family Services, 1999-2001; affirmative action officer/training coordinator/employee assistance coordinator, Wisconsin Department of Administration, 1990-1999; equal opportunity specialist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 1987-1990; corrections supervisor/lieutenant, Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services, 1983-1987

Education: Political science, UW-Milwaukee; political science, Marquette University; business management, Cardinal Stritch University; social science, Franklin University

Campaign email or website: I.knoxcampaign@gmail.com; sites.google.com/view/electisadore/home

Noah Lieberman

Age: 28

Family: Wife, Leigha

Job: Technical services analyst, Epic Systems

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Vice chair of campaigns, Dane County Democratic Party, 2017-Present; chair, 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, 2019-2021; member, Madison Landlord and Tenant Issues Committee, 2021-Present

Education: Bachelor's degrees in applied mathematics and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Campaign email or website: NoahForCouncil.com

Katherine S. Pedracine

Age: 64

Family:

Job: Property manager, The Meridian Group

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in cytology, Edgewood College

Campaign email or website: pedracinek@gmail.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Knox: The increasing debt service. Finding cost efficiencies and consolidation of services within the budget. Identifying additional outside revenue sources and prioritizing funding of essential services and critical needs. Balancing the budget.

Lieberman: We face a critical shortage in affordable housing, which may prevent all but the wealthy from being able to live here. We must encourage building new multi-family housing across the entire city, including apartments, townhouses, condos, and duplexes. This will reduce rents and provide residents with more affordable opportunities for homeownership and, by extension, wealth building.

Pedracine: One of the largest issues facing the city is affordable housing. I would like to see if there can be updates to the access to qualify for the programs the city has to offer, for example the CDA, DCHA as well as others.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Knox: The need for more home ownership opportunities, affordable housing and business development and employment opportunities. Utilize land banking and rent assistance to create more housing opportunities. Utilize tools such as tax incremental financing and TID to stimulate business development and increase employment opportunities.

Lieberman: Housing, as said above. Tied to this, we also have to make public transit a more convenient option. Buses will not be a comprehensive alternative to driving unless we extend service into our neighborhoods and increase route frequency. The edges of the city are crucial for solving the housing shortage, but it has to be easier for those living outside of the city center to travel around the city.

Pedracine: Safety and security would be the biggest challenges facing the district as it affects all avenues of community activities from transportation to housing. Encouraging neighborhoods to reengage with the neighborhood watch program would be a way to for people to engage with their neighbors to have neighborhood walks, encouraging exercise, putting the signage back in windows, deterring bad actions.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Knox: Finding cost efficiencies and consolidating services between city departments. Identifying additional revenues sources, i.e. state and federal funding. Focusing on essential services and critical needs.

Lieberman: Hopefully, the state legislature will do the right thing and restore revenue sharing to appropriate levels. If not, we will need to find alternative streams of revenue, such as offering more city bonds for municipal projects or implementing a more progressive property tax. We will also likely need to be more judicious in our budget, paring funding across the board.

Pedracine: We will be post-four years from COVID's crippling effect and I believe the vendors will be able to continue to reestablish their businesses, increasing profits, property values are increasing, and travel revenue is on the increase. This should allow us to see an increase coming into the city's tax revenue.