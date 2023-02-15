Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21. Candidate Josh Walling did not respond.

Blake Alvarenga

Age: 31

Family: Married

Job: Senior project coordinator with Smart Solutions Inc.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Studied electrical engineering at the University of Texas-Pan American; graduated from The Science Academy of South Texas

Campaign email or website: www.blakeformadison.com

Amani Latimer Burris

Age: 53

Family: Married with two kids

Job: Adviser, Opal Lee Foundation

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Vice president/vice chair of communications, Democratic Party of Dane County; commissioner, Dane County Airport Commission; board member, Citizens for Human Dignity. Past public service includes: Wisconsin state Senate (legislative aide); Madison Black Chamber (adviser); Community Access Television (board member); National Urban League (advising consultant); city of Madison (election official); NAACP (adviser); Democratic Party of Dane County (committee member); city of Madison’s Goodman Pool/Shelley Glover Foundation (lead volunteer); Black Women's Wellness Foundation (adviser); Above the Clouds and Willa Brown Aviation Foundation (volunteer); Women in Focus (outreach and scholarship support); HIV/AIDS Resource Center (educator/adviser)

Education: Bachelor's degree in communications from UW-Green Bay; attended University of Minnesota at Minneapolis

Campaign email or website: www.AmaniForWisconsin.com

Julia Matthews

Age: 30

Family: Born and raised in Madison and have a younger sister and brother. My Mom lives right down the street from me in District 12, and my brother and Dad also still live in Madison.

Job: Programmer analyst for UW-Madison’s Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Alpha Corp Housing Board of Directors, 2015-2019

Education: Bachelor's degrees in medical microbiology and immunology, and molecular biology from UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: juliamatthewsfor12@gmail.com; www.juliamatthewsfor12.com

Victor Toniolo

Age: 38

Family: Three siblings; one sister lives in the Madison area

Job: Senior scientific affairs analyst for Scientific Protein Labs; front of house staff, Tempest Oyster Bar

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in biochemistry and genetics from UW-Madison, 2007

Campaign email or website: victorformadison.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Alvarenga: The biggest challenge facing the city of Madison is ensuring the current and future housing for every person, family, and neighborhood. Affordable housing and home ownership are key. If people cannot afford to live in Madison due to rising rents and living expenses, then other pressing issues such as public transportation, equity, and government accountability are irrelevant.

Latimer Burris: Communication, cohesion, transparency, integrity and accountability. No matter what the issue is: environmental, housing, transportation, economic development and opportunities, essential services, public safety, social justice, senior care, all the way down to treating a street like a personal speedway: All of these issues affect our city. What we do about them and how we do it will define us.

Matthews: Housing development in Madison hasn’t kept pace with the increase of people moving into the city. This has caused costs to balloon as the vacancy rates for both single-family homes and apartments are well below healthy levels. We need to approve well-designed and responsible projects to create new housing at all price levels and sizes to support individuals, families, renters and home-ownership.

Toniolo: Madison is facing a housing crisis that is only getting worse. We need to add housing of all types to keep prices in check. I support higher-density developments and will promote public-private partnerships to redevelop more city properties. I will set minimums for affordable units and for those making less than 30% of median income, and expand the city's downpayment assistance program for home buyers.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Alvarenga: Public safety must be addressed: road safety, accountability and public health. Vehicle collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, mobility device users and cyclists constitute a major hazard. Rightsizing roads allows space for the road to be shared safely. The body-worn camera pilot program will hold the city accountable. We should continue to take a science-led approach to public health.

Latimer Burris: District 12 wants to know their alder is working on their behalf (whether they understand them or not), they want a person who is concerned about them, and at the end of the day that they will not be afraid to speak up, not be afraid to ask questions, not be afraid to disagree, not be afraid to be accountable to them for the decisions they made.

Matthews: Priorities for District 12 are transit access to the North Side and environmental impacts of incoming F-35s, which exacerbate existing housing disparities. There has to be support for noise mitigation and pollution monitoring for the continued safety and health of neighborhoods most impacted. Also I will advocate for the North-South BRT and adequate access in the meantime.

Toniolo: The Oscar Mayer site and PFAS at the airport need to get cleaned up. I support the Amtrak station at OM to access federal funds for cleanup. OM is also the best location for an intermodal transport facility, since it has space for bus stops and affordable parking. I would work to end the use of PFAS foams at Truax and seek funding for remediation. I would also seek FAA funds for soundproofing.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Alvarenga: By working with city departments and committees to maximize the allocated budget, removing inefficiency, and taking advantage of the city’s size and tax base, we are best able to deliver quality living to the people in Madison cost effectively. Ensuring that money stays in Madison, we can increase long-term growth and will be able to reinvest the capital that we have created in our city.

Latimer Burris: Increase income which means raising taxes or increasing taxes; reducing expenses, which means cutting programs or not supporting certain services; looking for and finding new avenues of income/revenue/funding, which is generally done by working with or partnering with the county, state or federal government or other partnerships.

Matthews: I support the use of performance data to help prioritize city services as the deficit grows in coming years, while ensuring continued service for those most in need. As debt service is the third-highest category of the operating budget, it’s important to look ahead at how current expenditures may impact future years as well as prepare for costs that are initially funded by grants for a limited time.

Toniolo: The city of Madison does well at accessing federal funds. We need to work at the state level to get back some of the surplus we contributed to. Increasing development will increase the city's tax income and lower many people's tax bills. The council must work with staff and make tough decisions to reduce borrowing, because every dollar spent on debt service is a dollar not spent on city services.

