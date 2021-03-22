Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council District 12

Echeverria: Vote for me because I’m out for the working class. I’m endorsed by labor, environmental, racial justice and progressive groups because I’m serious about a democratic Madison. My opponent has consistently voted with the police and the Chamber of Commerce; waited until the last moment to come out against F-35’s, and has been unresponsive to some neighborhood associations and residents.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Abbas: Our district is the epicenter of important issues including development at Oscar Mayer, F-35s, PFAS contamination, COVID recovery and housing affordability. I’m a collaborator. I have a history of working with everyone to improve District 12. I’m working with various stakeholders, including Northside Planning Council, Safe Skies and Clean Water, Eken Park Resistance, businesses and others to address challenges collectively.