Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The primary is Feb. 21. Candidate Diego Colorado did not respond.

Sheri Carter

Age: 67

Family:

Job: Executive assistant, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Prior elected office: Alder, Common Council, seven years

Other public service: Porchlight, Inc. board president, nine years; South Metropolitan Planning Council, former President, five years; Junior League of Madison, former member, 15 years

Education: Bachelor's degree in economics and labor relations, UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: www.shericarter.org

Yannette Figueroa Cole

Age: 53

Family: Married to Jesse Cole; one adult son

Job: System administrator, J&J-Ethicon-NeuWave

Prior elected office: District 10 alder, two years

Other public service: Treasurer and president of the Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association, six years; volunteer street outreach and treasurer of Friends of the State Street Families, eight years

Education: Computer sciences, Universidad de Puerto Rico; liberal studies (science and math), Madison Area Technical College; contract administration, Villanova University

Campaign email or website: friendsofyannette@gmail.com

Q&A

What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Carter: The city will be facing challenges including increasing affordable housing, equitable public transit, and public safety. I will support increasing the affordable housing fund, focus on economic growth, health/safety agencies and programs, and eviction preventions. It is vital that the city maintains services to the residents during these next challenging years.

Figueroa Cole: Housing and public safety. I am committed to the Violence Prevention Plan implementation, to street infrastructural changes to reduce speeding and fatalities, and CARES. Support the unsheltered residents, expand activities in parks, build community and relationships, economic development, and continue to streamline ordinances to help increase public participation and transparency.

What is the biggest challenge in your district and how would you address it?

Carter: A few pressing issues in District 10 and in the city are concerns of crimes, evictions, mental health, and food access. I will seek pathways to increase and support violence prevention programs/services, public safety, homelessness services, eviction prevention, affordable housing, improving public transportation and accessible mental health services.

Figueroa Cole: Distracted or reckless drivers. The solution involves a balancing act between infrastructural changes and enforcement. Also, safe living conditions, and access to youth and family-oriented activities are areas of focus. The district has dedicated individuals, nonprofit organizations that deeply care about this community that are centered on transgressing the boundaries that divide us.

What steps will be needed to resolve the city’s major budget gaps beyond 2024?

Carter: The city will be facing several years of budget restraints starting in 2024. First and foremost, we will need to maintain core services of health and safety which residents expect and deserve. I will consider reductions and delays in capital expenditures. This will also reduce our debt burden, which is at record levels.

Figueroa Cole: Additional pandemic funding is ending; we must prioritize the needs of the community. Focusing on funding our frontline staff, competitive wages and retaining programming and services that maximize our safety net so people do not fall through the cracks into more harmful and expensive institutions, like the criminal justice system. Instead, provide economic opportunities and accessible housing.