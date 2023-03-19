Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Sheri Carter

Age: 67

Family: Parent

Job: Executive assistant with the State of Wisconsin

Prior elected office: City Council representative for District 14 since 2015

Other public service: Rainbow Project/board member; South Metropolitan Planning Council/Chair; United We Stand Forum planning committee member; Vote Yes 2 Invest 2020 Referenda Committee co-chair; UW South Madison Partnership Community Advisory Board/member; Fitchburg Advisory Committee member for the Nine Springs Health Impact Assessment (HIA); and more

Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics from UW-Madison

Yannette Figueroa Cole (I)

Age: 53

Family: Married to Jesse Cole for 29 years; one adult son

Job: System administrator for NeuWave Medical, a Johnson & Johnson company

Prior elected office: City Council representative for District 10 for two years

Other public service: Treasurer and president of the Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association for six years; volunteer street outreach and treasurer of Friends of the State Street Families for eight years

Education: Computer sciences and math credits, contract administration certification and experienced in various ERP & CRM systems and programming languages

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Carter: I have served the community for more than 20 years in various community outreach positions. I have brought investment into my district by collaborating on grant programs for small businesses, and community enhancements. I worked in consort to ensure that the full-service grocery store remained in the South Madison area. I committed to having safe and sustainable neighborhoods, informed community engagement and being available for one-on-one conversations.

Figueroa Cole: My experience as an active member of diverse communities, as a Latina Madisonian, gives me unmatched insight to help us all succeed. My commitment to finding solutions and building coalitions has earned me the support of dozens of elected officials and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Good alders work hard for their district by being prepared, listening and voting for our shared interests, not by abstaining from tough votes and conversations.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Carter: The issue in this election is ensuring the city and residents are prepared for the next pandemic by continuous collaboration with PHMD, WI Department of Health Services, business community and federal agencies. Ensuring youth and adult employment training, health equity, food access, accessible, mental health wellness, and affordable housing, public safety and smart development working with all parties to make sure our city’s growth is manageable and services are expanded in concert with the city’s growth.

Figueroa Cole: We must ensure that every resident has a safe neighborhood and home. We need a comprehensive approach to violence prevention and solutions for our community. I actively funded expanding the CARES program for trauma-informed mental health calls for service, additional police resources for the former town of Madison, now a part of the city of Madison, and integrating violence prevention resources into connected programming for housing, work services and healthcare.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Carter: Maintaining and expanding quality city services, affordable housing initiatives and accessible and equitable public transit.

Figueroa Cole: Making our neighborhoods safe: Preventing violence with an equitable and inclusive lens, including investing in youth employment and mental health care; making housing accessible and affordable: Creating housing options for our residents regardless of their background or income; connecting our communities with better transportation options: Making transportation accessible, safe and convenient by investing in Bus Rapid Transit, passenger rail and complete streets — a benefit no matter how you travel.