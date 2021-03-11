Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council District 10

Eisch: I invite voters to elect me because I will advocate for neighborhood influence at the table of city government. I will do this by listening to resident concerns around fiscal responsibility as we address public safety, police reform, racial disparities, social justice, housing development needs — both rental and ownership, and environmental issues. I will be approachable, accessible and available.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Cole: District 10 is impacted deeply by evictions, homelessness and a mental health crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. I support continued city relief efforts including rental and child care assistance and maintaining the eviction moratorium. We must also invest in our youth and schools, and eliminate the affordability and programming capacity barriers that impede equitable programming access.

Eisch: The most important issue I hear about is public safety. To address it we need to fund the Police Department and the mental health response team, develop neighborhood relationships with neighborhood police officers, build the culture of neighborhoods, and address needs of our youth. It is the interplay between individual and community interventions that will sustain prevention efforts overtime.