Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council District 10

Two candidates are vying for an open seat representing the 10th District on the Madison City Council in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Yanette Cole
Age: 51
Address: 4327 Milford Road
Family: Married with one child
Job: System administrator/data and business process mapping analyst
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Treasurer of the board of directors, Friends of the State Street Family (FSSF); current FSSF outreach specialist; volunteer, The Beacon Day Center; co-founder of Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin, 2017; president, Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association, 2017
Education: A few years of college
Website: www.yannette4madison.com
Mara Eisch
Age: 65
Address: 918 Pontiac Trail
Family: Widowed with four adult children
Job: Emeritus clinical associate professor of nursing, UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Summit Woods Neighborhood Association, current treasurer, nominations committee, since 2007, garage sale, 2007-2010; Madison District Nurses Association, president, 2012-2014; Wisconsin Nurses Association, education committee chair, 2012-2014; faculty advisor for MATC Student Nurses Association, 2010-2019; retired faculty on MATC Honors Committee since 2014; previous work with 4-H, leader, and Destination Imagination, leader
Education: Doctorate in nursing practice, Minnesota State University-Moorhead; master's degree in nursing, UW-Oshkosh; bachelor's degree in science, Alverno College, Milwaukee; associate degree in nursing, Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton
Website: maraforalder.com
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Cole: My history of collaborating with community-based organizations, businesses and the local government while advocating for vulnerable communities gives me an advantage in developing tangible solutions for complex issues. I have a better understanding of the impact systemic racism has on policymaking. I will fight against policies that perpetuate racial inequity and will fight for policies that are just and barrier-free.
Eisch: I invite voters to elect me because I will advocate for neighborhood influence at the table of city government. I will do this by listening to resident concerns around fiscal responsibility as we address public safety, police reform, racial disparities, social justice, housing development needs — both rental and ownership, and environmental issues. I will be approachable, accessible and available.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Cole: District 10 is impacted deeply by evictions, homelessness and a mental health crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. I support continued city relief efforts including rental and child care assistance and maintaining the eviction moratorium. We must also invest in our youth and schools, and eliminate the affordability and programming capacity barriers that impede equitable programming access.
Eisch: The most important issue I hear about is public safety. To address it we need to fund the Police Department and the mental health response team, develop neighborhood relationships with neighborhood police officers, build the culture of neighborhoods, and address needs of our youth. It is the interplay between individual and community interventions that will sustain prevention efforts overtime.
How does the city best balance development and sustainability?
Cole: The city should use the Affordable Housing Fund to build democratic, affordable, and green housing paired with social services, halt evictions and continue to fight for tenants’ rights. Residents need equitable access to public transportation; I support the council’s rapid transit plans and the revamping of current routes ensuring easy bus accessibility to all Madisonian, including the disabled and elderly.
Eisch: The best balance aims at addressing the needs and quality of life in current neighborhoods without compromising future generations. Areas of need have been identified with COVID-19 and need to be addressed while we attempt to maintain the Madison we all enjoy. This is done with attention to economic, environmental, social and cultural benchmarks.