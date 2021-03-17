Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, 3rd District

Rowe: No longer should paid partisans and pandering politicians take our governmental powers. I’ll not be seeking a higher office in the middle of my first term. I bring my life-experience, inclusivity and bipartisan leadership to District 3. I’ve done the grassroots work for many of the issues that Ms. Lemmer supports but does not always actually vote for.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Lemmer: Public safety and an inclusive recovery from COVID. We need a well-supported police department and must also acknowledge that we ask police to do too much. I support mobile crisis units for non-public safety issues, while ensuring our police department is well-funded. We need to get support to businesses in need and increase access to child care and youth programming.

Rowe: Public safety is paramount. If elected, I would address the issues under this umbrella with critical thinking, compassion and intersectionality. We must seek to protect the well-being and property of all our residents, as well as seek to give all members of our communities a sense of security and equitable access.

How does the city best balance development and sustainability?