Candidate Q&A: Lodi School Board

Five candidates are vying for two at-large seats on the Lodi School Board. The top four candidates in the Feb. 15 primary will advance to the April 5 election. The terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.

Heather Baron

Age: 42

Address: 212 Strangeway Ave., Lodi

Family: Married with four children

Job: Office manager, Mark and Ryan’s Painting

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Coach and/or manager, several youth sports teams over several years; ran the Lodi Youth Cheerleading program for over 10 years under the Optimist Club; volunteer for several years in my kids’ classrooms; parent helper for Lodi PTO, Lodi Music Boosters and several other Lodi High School and Middle School events

Education: Lodi High School

Email or Website: happymommywife@yahoo.com

Scott Bilse

Age: 53

Address: 310 Ridgestone Drive, Lodi

Family: Married with two sons

Job: Physician assistant (PA-C), orthopedic surgery, SSM Health, St Mary’s Hospital

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Youth sports coach (football, basketball, baseball), 2006-2014

Education: Lodi High School; bachelor’s degree in dietetics, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies, Midwestern University

Email or Website: Scott.bilse@ssmhealth.com

Nathan Dennis

Age: 34

Address: W11003 Bayview Drive, Lodi

Family: Partner and one son

Job: Owner, Dennis Snow and Landscaping

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Sun Prairie High School; studied engineering, UW-Stout; multiple certifications in robotics and PLC programming

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/nathandennisforlodi

Julie McKiernan (I)

Age: 57

Address: 253 North St., Dane

Family: Single parent with one adult daughter

Job: Realtor, Stark Co. Realtors; parts counter, Kalscheur Implement Co.

Prior elected office: Lodi School Board member since 2019

Other public service: Lodi FFA Alumni, 12 years, treasurer for three years; Friends of Lodi Pool Inc., three years; Lodi Development Opportunity Inc. (LODI), two years

Education: Montello High School; bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and dairy science with an option in business & industry, UW-Madison; attended Madison Area Technical College for real estate law; licensed Realtor

Email or Website: jlm_sells@yahoo.com

Bill Wipperfurth (I)

Age: 70

Address: 6755 County Road P, Dane

Family: Married with five adult children

Job: Dairy farmer

Prior elected office: Lodi School Board, 1995-2015 and 2016-present

Other public service: Girls fast-pitch softball coach for 10 years

Education: Lodi High School; Madison Area Technical College for one year

Email or Website: wippebi@lodischoolswi.org

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Baron: I have lived in Lodi since I was 10 years old. My husband and I graduated from Lodi High School. We have two daughters that are also Lodi graduates and our two sons are still in the district. I am passionate about Lodi and have always loved being involved in what I could. Having four children with four different personalities, four different learning styles, four different types of interests/activities, I understand that EVERY child has DIFFERENT needs. School boards make decisions that have huge impacts on our youth, teachers and community and I want to be part of those decisions that are best for all.

Bilse: I am a lifelong resident of Lodi, I was raised in Lodi and graduated from Lodi High School. Upon graduating from my physician assistant program I had an opportunity to live anywhere, I chose to come back to Lodi to live and raise my family. I have been attending School Board meetings and staying on top of important local issues for many years. I consider myself well informed regarding the many important issues our district faces. I believe I can bring a new perspective to the “table” and help to build bridges between the School Board and the community.

Dennis: Children are our most valuable investment. I will be their voice to provide them the best education possible and help set them up for a successful future.

McKiernan: I have served since 2019 on the School District of Lodi School Board. I am currently the treasurer, and chairperson for the Facility/Finance Committee. I served for two years on the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s (WASB) Policy & Resolutions Committee. I have 16 years’ experience in business management experience, nine years’ co-owner in a residential construction company and seven years’ office manager at a manufacturing company. My career in real estate involves knowledge of contractual law in Wisconsin. I have a vested interest in Lodi and have family that resides in the district.

Wipperfurth: I’ve spent all those years of my life trying to learn the school business and so I have a pretty good understanding of it. And I enjoy growing Lodi people.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Baron: Lodi School Board has lost a lot of the parents’ trust these past two years. The board needs to listen to the parents more and bring back transparency so we can all feel that we are working together, not against each other, for what is best for the children.

Bilse: The most important issue to me is now, and will always be, the education of our students. It is important to me to be able to provide the resources needed for ALL students in our district to succeed. I would make retaining our excellent teachers and staff a top priority. I believe a primary responsibility of the School Board is to work with and provide our teachers with the resources they need to carry out their roles successfully. At times it seems as though our community is divided with regards to parent/teacher relations, I would work with all groups to find a common ground.

Dennis: The handling of COVID affairs and the push toward a bias teaching platform. I would address this by requiring transparency from the School Board, and not limiting public input.

McKiernan: Our district needs the ability to retain and recruit high-quality teachers, administrators and staff. Of our approximately $19 million operational budget. approximately $12 million goes directly to paying the employees of the district. Without appropriate funding of staff we risk not having a top-notch education for our students and student outcomes could suffer. We need funding, and an operational referendum is the way to fill that monetary gap. Also, of importance is the carryover that a successful school district has on the local economy and its community.

Wipperfurth: Making sure the referendum passes. We have to have a referendum to pass in order for us to function at the level we are now and prepare kids for their future. That’s the team focus and that’s where we’re at.

Amid COVID-19, how do you balance student learning needs and student health outcomes?

Baron: All kids/families have different needs. MAJORITY of kids learn better in-person and MAJORITY of kids are not at high risk of complications from COVID. Therefore, schools need to stay in person. If certain families feel they need to take extra precautions, then they should do so. Our youth are suffering from falling behind in school, losing motivation, and mental health issues far worse from direct COVID complications. It’s time to put our children’s needs in front of fear.

Bilse: Regarding COVID and student learning my top priority would be to keep kids in school, I feel very strongly that in-person learning is superior to remote learning. Currently I believe that all should be done to protect our students’ health while still giving them the opportunity for in-person learning, to this end I would continue to recommend mask-wearing while in school. When the number of cases begins to decline (possible during this school year) I would be in favor of re-evaluating the mask policy with a goal to safely allow students to be mask-optional and in person.

Dennis: By keeping our children in school and maintaining a non-biased learning environment.

McKiernan: Layers of COVID mitigation are key to keeping our students learning and healthy. We have worked hard to create a safe atmosphere for learning by implementing recommendations from experts in all areas. It’s important to also keep students involved in cocurricular activities, such as sports and academic competitions.

Wipperfurth: You’ve got to keep the students safe and healthy. We have a team of people that offer health care guidance, a group of four doctors, and they advise us on what methods to take to keep our kids healthy. And I know this is the first life experience for almost everybody and so they are not happy about it. It’s kind of an intrusion into their life, but this is what we’ve got to do to make things work for not just the students, but also the families.