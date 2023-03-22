Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for two open seats.

Susan Goethel

Age: 56

Family: Husband Mike, three adult children

Job: Hohlstein Construction, part-time office manager

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Appointed board member for Columbia County Health and Human Services for 10 years, president of Lodi Volleyball Club for two years

Education: Degree in hotel restaurant management from UW-Stout

Website: Facebook page, Susan Goethel for Lodi School Board

Julie McKiernan

Age: 58

Family: Single parent with one daughter

Job: Realtor, Stark Co. Realtors; parts person, Kalscheur Implement Co. Inc.

Prior elected office: Lodi School Board, three years (2019-2022)

Other public service: Village of Dane; Plan Commission Committee and TID Joint Review Board, one year; Lodi FFA alumni, 13 years, treasurer for three years; Friends of Lodi Pool Inc., three years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and dairy science with an option in business and industry from UW-Madison, and degrees in real estate law and employment law from Madison Area Technical College

Email and website: jlm_sells@yahoo.com and facebook.com/julieforlodischoolboard/

Sarah Raemisch

Age: 54

Family: Husband Mike, three children, all Lodi graduates

Job: Health information services manager for Oakwood Village Senior Living Prairie Ridge campus

Prior elected office: Town of Lodi supervisor in mid-to-late 2000s

Other public service: Boy Scouts of America assistant den leader

Education: Madison Area Technical College, licensed practical nurse

Email and website: raemisch@charter.net, Facbeook page: Sarah Raemisch for Lodi School Board

H. Adam Steinberg (I)

Age: 60

Family: Married 39 years, with two daughters

Job: Artist, scientist and educator at ArtforScience.com (owner) and StoryformScience.com (partner)

Prior elected office: Lodi School Board, nine years

Other public service: Town of Roxbury deputy clerk for two years, chief election inspector for 18 years, chair of Planning Commission for 15 years; OSC governance board for eight years

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in art and zoology from UW-Madison; additional 33 years of post-graduate-level education in biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology, protein structure and function, genetics, biology and virology

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Goethel: I sat on the Columbia County Health and Human Services Board for 10 years and will bring that experience along with me. On CCHS Board, I was an active member and participated in monthly meetings covering a wide range of topics and issues at the county level. My husband and I put one of our children through school utilizing an Individualized Education Plan and our other two kids went through as typical developing students participating in a wide range of classes including AP and extracurriculars. That gave me a unique experience on both sides of the education process.

McKiernan: I served as school board treasurer and clerk, one year each. I served on the facilities/finance committee for two years and was chairperson for one year. I have a diverse background that includes more than 16 years of business management experience, I co-owned a residential home construction company for nine years and was an office manager at a manufacturing company for seven years. My career in real estate involves knowledge of contractual law.

Raemisch: I strongly believe in transparency and open communication. I’m not afraid of difficult conversations and am open to others’ ideas. School board members also must remain non-partisan.

Steinberg: Advanced experience in school and township finances. I have 25 years of teaching students in fourth grade, high school and at the undergraduate and graduate level. Nine years of school board experience. Ability to build coalitions with the support of our teachers, administrators, fellow school board members and the community to get things done. Organized and passed three referendums. Constantly and consistently doing what is best for our kids.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Goethel: The main challenge I see facing our school is funding. I will educate myself on funding sources and gain as much knowledge in them as possible. I also will work with the city of Lodi and the Chamber of Commerce to problem-solve ways to increase our tax base to ease the burden on the taxpayers. I also would like to see an increase in students, which means bringing new families into our district, which again means working closely with the city and chamber.

McKiernan: The mental health of our students is at a crisis level. There is a lot of anxiety in classrooms, behavioral issues and school avoidance. Substance abuse will continue to increase as students find unhealthy ways to cope. Too many distractions in the classroom makes it difficult for our teachers to teach effectively. We need more state funding to create local programming, like having a mental health coordinator for the district.

Raemisch: Fiscal responsibility. I am committed to asking the hard questions when it comes to spending. It’s already clear that all the budgeted items from last year’s referendum will not all get done due to rising costs and inflation. There is just no way I see this happening. The school district must be fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money without shorting needs of the students and supporting teachers. I will not be a rubber stamp when it comes to spending.

Steinberg: Finances. State has severely cut school funding, not kept up on financing our schools over the years and not kept up with the cost of inflation. Address it? Lobby the state Legislature to provide more adequate funding from the current $7 billion surplus. Locally, pass a reoccurring referendum with the understanding that the community is investing in its future. Install solar on all school buildings to reduce operational costs.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Goethel: I believe that our district does so much well, and I want to build on that success. We have amazing teachers and assistants in our district, and I want to keep them. We have an amazing outreach program called CREW that has wonderful programs for our youth. Our high school has a wide range of AP classes available and our FFA program is excellent. Lodi has a wonderful travel abroad program as well. I am proud to have put our kids through this system as they thrived with education they received.

McKiernan: A community-based strategic plan was created in 2021 while I was on the board. Five pillars were created to focus on and scorecards to track our progress. We have implemented STEM throughout our district at every grade level, teaching our students critical thinking beginning at 4K. But the most important asset our district has is our teachers, administrators and staff, because without them we couldn’t accomplish all of this.

Raemisch: Lodi has amazing teachers and support staff who truly care about student success.

Steinberg: We have the best staff — teachers, admins, admin staff, food service, building and grounds and janitorial, and we have the best students, parents and community members — all combining to give us the best education for the children in the district. Exchange programs with Spain, Germany and Thailand, distance education with Thailand, business, STEAM, financial literacy, AG, technical education, extremely high AP adoption and participation and high ACT scores.