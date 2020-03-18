Candidate Q&A: Lodi School Board

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

Beyer: I have the unique perspective of being an educator, a parent and a citizen. I understand schools from each of those perspectives, so I equally want to make sure the interests of Lodi’s school staff, families, students and citizens are heard and represented.

Steinberg: I have successfully helped identify our district’s strengths and weaknesses and have formed inclusive coalitions to promote and market our achievements, while simultaneously addressing our weaknesses. I have the proven ability to get everyone moving in the same direction to reach our goals through trust and honesty.

Styer: I have 40-plus years of working with parents and children as both a businessman and an educator. This has given me unique insight and knowledge as to what works well and what doesn’t.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?