Candidate Q&A: Lodi School Board

Four candidates including two incumbents (I) are vying for two seats on the Lodi School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

Heather Baron

Age: 42

Address: 212 Strangeway Ave., Lodi

Family: Married with four children

Job: Office manager, Mark and Ryan’s Painting

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Coach and/or manager, several youth sports teams over several years; ran the Lodi Youth Cheerleading program for over 10 years under the Optimist Club; volunteer for several years in my kids’ classrooms; parent helper for Lodi PTO, Lodi Music Boosters and several other Lodi High School and Middle School events

Education: Lodi High School

Email or Website: happymommywife@yahoo.com

Scott Bilse

Age: 53

Address: 310 Ridgestone Drive, Lodi

Family: Married with two sons

Job: Physician assistant (PA-C), orthopedic surgery, SSM Health, St Mary’s Hospital

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Youth sports coach (football, basketball, baseball), 2006-2014

Education: Lodi High School; bachelor’s degree in dietetics, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies, Midwestern University

Email or Website: Scott.bilse@ssmhealth.com

Julie McKiernan (I)

Age: 57

Address: 253 North St., Dane

Family: Single parent with one adult daughter

Job: Realtor, Stark Co. Realtors; parts counter, Kalscheur Implement Co.

Prior elected office: Lodi School Board member since 2019

Other public service: Lodi FFA Alumni, 12 years, treasurer for three years; Friends of Lodi Pool Inc., three years; Lodi Development Opportunity Inc. (LODI), two years

Education: Montello High School; bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and dairy science with an option in business & industry, UW-Madison; attended Madison Area Technical College for real estate law; licensed Realtor

Email or Website: jlm_sells@yahoo.com

William M. Wipperfurth (I)

Age: 70

Address: 6755 County Road P, Dane

Family: Married with five adult children

Job: Dairy farmer

Prior elected office: Lodi School Board, 1995-2015 and 2016-present

Other public service: Girls fast-pitch softball coach for 10 years

Education: Lodi High School; Madison Area Technical College for one year

Email or Website: wippebi@lodischoolswi.org

Q&A

What unique expertise or perspective do you bring to the School Board?

Baron: I am a mother of four, volunteered and coached for many years, a small business owner and have lived in Lodi almost my entire life.

Bilse: I am a lifelong resident of Lodi, a practicing medical provider (PA-C), as well as a graduate of Lodi. My two son’s are also Lodi graduates (2018 and 2020), when my oldest son entered high school I decided to learn as much as I could about school affairs and I started to attend school board meetings on a regular basis. This is something that I have continued to do, I believe this will allow me to work closely and effectively with the community.

McKiernan: I have a pretty diverse background to draw upon including the experience of being a single parent. I have a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison, majoring in dairy science and agricultural economics, with a minor or option in business and industry. I've worked in many different work settings throughout the last 30+ years and feel that I can draw upon these experiences to ask relevant questions and know where to get additional information when it is needed.

Wipperfurth: I have earned a wealth of experience in school finance, state and federal law that I have applied as a board member.

What's a new idea you have for making the district more efficient while maintaining high educational quality?

Baron: I think we need to take a serious look at our budget and figure out what can be reduced. Cutting teachers and/or their salaries should not be in that equation. I also think we need to listen to parents, get more input from students and start working towards everyone’s goal of making Lodi School District as successful as possible.

Bilse: It is my belief that communication between the school board/administration and the community/parents is suffering. With this in mind I would work to initiate quarterly or twice yearly meetings for all community members to meet/talk with/interact with the school board/administration and any interested teachers where issues important to all parties could be openly discussed. In the past Lodi has had meetings of this sort which have proved productive. My goal would be for this to be permanent.

McKiernan: Peer to peer mentoring, or students mentoring other students. In an age where we can not fill all of our education assistant positions, this could be a win-win. It would enable students to develop empathy, communication skills and improve self-esteem, and would not be costly to the school district. Programs would have to be developed, but it could also help ease teacher stress levels.

Wipperfurth: We are using the referendum funds which end this June to pay for a director of curriculum. His focus is to align what is taught so it transitions from one grade to the next. We started a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) program. This reaches students that learn by seeing or doing and will provide a foundation for jobs. I wish we could have had this option when I was in school so you could see why you were learning it. It had an end goal.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Baron: More money in general would be great, but to be more specific-more resources for our kids to feel motivated, safe and to be successful. The more resources and education we have for our kids for all different paths gives them the power and confidence to choose what they want in life to be happy, and not feel forced to do what they think others want them to do. I would also like more mental health resources available to our youth.

Bilse: I would ask them to take a long look at the current model they use for school funding. The cost to provide a quality education to our children continues to increase and the current funding falls short of what is required. This has resulted in a need to go to referendum to make up this difference. We need help from our state government, small communities cannot continue to pass referendums that are now doubling in cost every five years. At some point this will fail and our kids will suffer for it.

McKiernan: We need greater funding in special education. Right now the state funding shortfalls make it so we have to transfer funds from our general fund to cover these expenses which takes away from other expenditures like salaries and building maintenance. An increase in district revenue limits and funding for mental health services and resources for school districts would also be my top priorities to bring to lawmakers for approval.

Wipperfurth: In 2011 the state Legislature cut $1 billion out of the education budget. Locally the Lodi School District was forced to cut 15 school teachers and 8 custodians. Additionally the Legislature took money from public education to fund private schools through vouchers. There is no mandated testing for private schools and so no accountability to taxpayers. The Legislature is sitting on a huge surplus, put it back in education and quit funding private schools.