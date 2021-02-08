Candidate Q&A: Incumbent faces two challengers to represent District 18 on Madison City Council

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Figueroa Velez: My priority is addressing community safety. Some of my strategies include working with community members to create community driving solutions to address violence, ensuring youth are provided positive ways to spend their spare time through organized recreation, creative expression, part-time work, and volunteer opportunities and partnering with local organizations to provide counseling, job training and other services that support families.

Kemble: Housing stability is critical to the North Side. Homeowners shouldn't be priced out or burdened by skyrocketing property taxes. Affordable housing is needed for community health and to address our glaring racial disparities. I've been working for fair taxation, increased investment in land banking, investment in public housing and working with community land trusts to add permanently affordable housing.