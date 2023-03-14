Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Julia Arata-Fratta

Age: 56

Family: Married with two sons

Job: Senior manager, accounting solutions at Wegner CPAs

Prior elected office: Fitchburg District 2 City Council member, 2015-present

Other public service: During tenure on council, served as council president, chair of Finance and Personnel committees, chair of Community Economic Development Authority, chair of Forward Fitchburg strategic vision plan and member of committees including Parks and Plan committees, Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative Grant and Bike and Tree advisory committees. Co-chair of the City in Motion plan. Notable affiliations: Overture Center Foundation (board member and past treasurer), Madison Region Economic Partnership (board treasurer), Latino Chamber of Commerce (former president), Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. (advisory council member) and Latino Professionals Association Greater Madison (co-founder). Former board member of Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Agrace Hospice, Centro Hispano of Dane County and United Way of Dane County.

Education: Bachelor of business administration and accounting, Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Argentina; master of business administration, Kennesaw State University

Randy Udell

Age: 61

Family: Husband Brad

Job: Fitchburg City Council member and president

Prior elected office : Elected to Fitchburg City Council in 2020 and 2022

Other public service: Elected president of the City Council in 2021 and 2022; elected treasurer of the Wisconsin Democratic party, 2015-present; member, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce; chair, Fitchburg Finance Committee; member, Fitchburg Plan Commission; member, Fitchburg Rural and Agricultural Committee; member, Fitchburg Healthy Neighborhoods Advisory Committee

Education: Bachelor's in political science and communication from UW–Whitewater

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Arata-Fratta: I have eight years of experience as a Fitchburg City Council member with a track record of results (e.g., inclusive playground). I’ve served on the majority of city committees. I have a deep understanding of the city processes and issues that will face the next mayor, including finance, personnel, planning, economic development and addressing systemic inequalities in our neighborhoods. I am an accounting and finance professional with an MBA and over 20 years of experience.

Udell: My service as an elected leader, experience in business and finance, and volunteer work make me uniquely qualified to be the inclusive, collaborative leader Fitchburg needs. I am the only candidate endorsed by a growing bipartisan group of more than 100 individuals and organizations including Congressman Mark Pocan, former Sheriff Dave Mahoney, former Fitchburg Mayor Tom Clauder, South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, Fair Wisconsin and Dane County Democratic Party.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Arata-Fratta: Housing affordability and availability. Everyone needs a stable place to call home. I will bring more developments that offer workforce rental units, using tax incremental financing. More families should have the opportunity to live the American dream of owning a home; I will explore rent-to-own programs, public/private partnerships and bring ideas from similar communities. I will work to continue to develop diverse housing choices (workforce, senior, multifamily and single-family housing).

Udell: Residents tell me their two top priorities are ensuring Fitchburg grows responsibly and improving public safety. I will bring people together to build consensus about where and how we should grow. We must balance growth with protecting farmland and natural areas. On public safety, I will work with our police chief to improve recruitment and retention of our police officers. I will also work to add more officers.

What does the city need to spend more on, and what can it spend less on?

Arata-Fratta: Fitchburg needs to spend more on high-quality municipal services, solutions for housing and transit, and resources for our most underserved neighborhoods. We should make sustainability investments (solar panels, electric vehicles, green infrastructure) so we can spend less on energy, gasoline and the coming impacts of climate change. As mayor, I will build a more equitable budget that allows for innovative ideas like the Teen Center and the HUB west of North Fish Hatchery Road.

Udell: Fitchburg, like all municipalities, is constrained by the state’s levy limit. Wisconsin also does not fairly distribute shared revenue, which means Fitchburg does not have the necessary resources for first responders and other vital services. Gov. Evers’ budget increases shared revenue. If it passes, Fitchburg will receive an additional $2,222,887. I will work tirelessly with our partners in the Legislature and the governor’s office to make sure that change is enacted.