Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 3, Seat 6

Two candidates are vying to represent District 3 on the Fitchburg City Council in the April 7 spring election. The area includes much of the north central part of the city. Terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Dave Carlson
Age: 57
Address: 5507 Shale Road
Family: Married with two sons
Job: Academic adviser
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Fitchburg Plan Commission, 2018-19; Janesville Public Library Board, 2005-12; UW System Academic Staff Representation Organization, 2005-19; youth sports, 1997-2015
Education: Master’s degree in philosophy, UW-Madison
Shannon Strassman (I)
Age: 43
Address: 5410 Nobel Drive, #204
Family: Single with one daughter
Job: Medical technician at St. Mary’s Hospital
Prior elected office: Appointed to City Council in August 2019 due to vacancy
Other public service: Fitchburg Community and Economic Development Authority, Public Safety and Human Services Committee, and Landmarks Preservation Commission, all since August 2019
Education: Emergency medical technician certificate, Madison Area Technical College, 2017; certified nursing assistant certificate, MATC, 2014; certified cardio diagnostic technician certificate, Medical Careers Institute, Chicago, 2007
Email: shannonleigh333@yahoo.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Carlson: I have experience as a leader. I’ve been elected president of professional and public groups, and that’s because I have shown that I care about people, I have a good grasp of complex issues, and I am willing to work hard.
Strassman: I am running because I care about the future of Fitchburg. I grew up here and I want it to be an even better community for my daughter. I will listen to and advocate for my constituents on important issues facing their neighborhood at city hall.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Carlson: In every decision we make, Fitchburg’s leaders must think about the impact of climate change. It may not be obvious, but it is urgent. Every residential and commercial project we approve, every plan for infrastructure, and every service offered to residents ought to be seen as a chance to make Fitchburg a model of sustainability.
Strassman: I hear concerns regarding public safety, affordability and density the most. Currently, there are more rental than owner-occupied units in Fitchburg so it is clear we must do more to make sure people have the chance to own and build equity.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Carlson: So many things we can do! Revolving loan funds, land trusts, public and private partnerships, reduced fees and more. We need to prioritize the refurbishment of housing in some of Fitchburg’s oldest neighborhoods and the creation of compact new neighborhoods, and attend to the needs of residents of all ages.
Strassman: As a single mom and renter, I want to see Fitchburg be affordable for everyone. I watch my dollars and cents and I will do the same with taxpayer dollars. We must make sure people can afford to live here, no matter their economic background or circumstance.