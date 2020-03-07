Candidate Q&A: Fitchburg City Council, District 3, Seat 6

Carlson: In every decision we make, Fitchburg’s leaders must think about the impact of climate change. It may not be obvious, but it is urgent. Every residential and commercial project we approve, every plan for infrastructure, and every service offered to residents ought to be seen as a chance to make Fitchburg a model of sustainability.

Strassman: I hear concerns regarding public safety, affordability and density the most. Currently, there are more rental than owner-occupied units in Fitchburg so it is clear we must do more to make sure people have the chance to own and build equity.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Carlson: So many things we can do! Revolving loan funds, land trusts, public and private partnerships, reduced fees and more. We need to prioritize the refurbishment of housing in some of Fitchburg’s oldest neighborhoods and the creation of compact new neighborhoods, and attend to the needs of residents of all ages.

Strassman: As a single mom and renter, I want to see Fitchburg be affordable for everyone. I watch my dollars and cents and I will do the same with taxpayer dollars. We must make sure people can afford to live here, no matter their economic background or circumstance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.