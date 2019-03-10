An incumbent and former council member are vying for the 2nd District’s 3rd seat on the Fitchburg City Council in the April 2 election. The term is for two years. (I) indicates incumbent.
Julia Arata-Fratta (I)
Age: 52
Address: 2911 Melissa Circle
Family: Married with two sons
Job: Accountant, manager at Wegner CPAs
Prior elected office: Fitchburg City Council member since 2015
Other public service: Chairwoman, Community Economic Development Authority Commission (CEDA); chairwoman of Finance Committee; member, Plan Commission; co-chairwoman, Forward Fitchburg; board member, MadRep (Madison Regional Economic Partnership); member, Latino Consortium for Action; member, Scholarship Committee of Centro Hispano; former board president, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County
Education: Master’s degree in business administration, Kennesaw State University, Georgia; bachelor’s degree in business administration, Universidad Nacional de Cordoba, Argentina
Website: www.juliaforalder.com
Patrick Stern
Age: 39
Address: 2969 Bryn Wood Drive
Family: Married with two children
Job: Vice president of client services, Tri-North Builders Inc.
Prior Elected Office: Fitchburg City Council member for District 2, 2011-2017
Other Public Service: Treasurer, REAP Food Group; board member, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce; founding president, Kids Building WI; Beltline PEL Study member; Madison MPO board member; Greater Madison Chamber and Visitors Bureau Sports Product Development Subcommittee; former vice president, Seminole Hills and Estates Neighborhood Association
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations, UW-Madison; graduate program in peace studies, Trinity College, Dublin
Email: pstern@uwalumni.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Arata-Fratta: I have proven to be an experienced, responsible and community-focused leader in my four years as a City Council member. I believe that my professional background, education and community involvement make me the most prepared and qualified person to represent the residents in my district. I have lived in the district for 15 years, and I am an active member of the Fitchburg community where I serve on the City Council.
Stern: I’m able to collaborate and compromise, and have spent my adult life volunteering and working to make Fitchburg better every year. My opponent has spent her time defunding local nonprofits and fighting with constituents. That’s not a great way to make more people involved in a community. It all comes down to attitude, and working with people, not against them.
What could the city do better and how would you help achieve that?
Arata-Fratta: Be more inclusive and promote an economic growth that is equitable and attainable for all its residents. Be more proactive in the redevelopment of the old multifamily units in the north Fish Hatchery corridor and west of Verona Road in the Jamestown area. I can help to promote and support initiatives and plans that will address these matters.
Stern: In broad strokes, Fitchburg has an affordable single-family housing problem. We don’t have enough of it. Houses in the $250,000 range and below are hard to find on the market. There are ways with regulation and land use to make them available, but we haven’t. It’s time we let the next generation have their piece of the American Dream.
How will you address growth in the city?
Arata-Fratta: Fitchburg is still a very young city and growth presents both opportunities and challenges. I will advance smart and balanced growth initiatives that will foster opportunities for expansion, will plan for ways to handle new development demands, will integrate environmental thinking, and will ensure that all the residents have opportunities to enjoy the city’s prosperity.
Stern: Growth in Fitchburg is tricky. We are rural, urban and suburban all at once. We’ve added new developments and neighborhoods over the last few years, and it’s time to transition the economic development focus to adding amenities to people who are already here. Options for shopping, or restaurants and attractions will benefit current residents and attract new ones as well.